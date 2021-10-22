Ohio Bar Exam Pass Rate: 73.4%

Of the 964 aspiring lawyers who sat for the latest Ohio Bar Examination, 708 – or 73.4% – passed the test, the Ohio Supreme Court announced today.

Among the 824 first-time test takers for the July exam, 82.3% earned passing scores.

The exam, held in July, was the third remote Ohio bar exam due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The successful applicants who meet all other admission requirements will be sworn in at a special session of the Supreme Court on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. using remote technology.

The bar exam is administered by the Court, which regulates the practice of law in Ohio, including the admission of new attorneys, the biennial registration of current attorneys, attorney discipline in cases of misconduct, and the administration of continuing legal education.