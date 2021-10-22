Deep Neural Networks Market Report 2020 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for deep learing through neural networks is driving the demand for the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Deep Neural Networks Market is projected to reach USD 5.98 billion in 2027. The market is expected to be driven owing to extensive rise in the big data analytics, emergence of the deep learning through neural networks and cognitive analytical procedures in various verticals including IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, e-commerce, and healthcare, among others. Incorporating neural networks make the computer visions quite easier to work with and extends the limit of what the conventional programming could do. The BFSI sector segment had a mentionable market share due to numerous application areas related to financial analysis, predictive costing, risk investigation, and others. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the Deep Neural Networks

Deep Neural Networks Market Size – USD 1.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.4%, Market Trends – High demand in cognitive analytical insights

The market is projected to see a substantial growth owing to its huge implementation in various sectors especially in North American region. Increasing use of advanced technology in BFSI, IT & Telecommunication and Healthcare sectors is anticipated to stimulate demand for the deep neural networks in the region. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.Growing demand for deep learing through neural networks is driving the demand for the market.

Key players in the market include Google, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Qualcomm, Intel, Ward Systems, Starmind, Neurala, NeuralWare, and Clarifai, among others.

The deep neural networks are widely used in the field of visualization and visual analytics for the communicating information and discovering meaningful insights by using various visual encodings to transform the abstract data into useful representations.In 2018, Switzerland based leading AI Tech company, Starmind, announced an investment of USD 15 Million in its self-learning next generation designing and algorithms, based on the artificial neural network.

Software and applications are the most commonly used attributes that have been incorporating deep neural networks in use for research simulators, building visualization to monitor training process, simulate the behavior of the consumers using the apps and software, among others. Software and application sub-segment is growing at a CAGR of 22.6% throughout the forecast period

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Cloud

• On-Premises

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunication

• Electronics & Semiconductors

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare & Biotechnology

• Energy & Utilities

• Manufacturing Industries

• Retail & E-Commerce

• Others

Regional Overview:

The global Deep Neural Networks market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Deep Neural Networks market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Deep Neural Networks industry. The report includes an

in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Deep Neural Networks industry.

By eliminating the logical burden from an application developer and disregarding the rule-based preset algorithms, deep neural networks sets an artificial humanlike cognizance which further opens up a wide range of new possibilities to solve many kind of applications without a human inspector. The rising implementation of the deep neural networks in clinical diagnosis, image & signal analysis and interpretation, and drug & vaccine development, among others, are propelling the market growth broadly.

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Deep Neural Networks market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Deep Neural Networks market size

2.2 Latest Deep Neural Networks market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Deep Neural Networks market key players

3.2 Global Deep Neural Networks size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Deep Neural Networks market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

