Micah Raskin Busts Popular Landscaping Myths
NASSAU COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES , October 22, 2021 -- Many people think that mowing the grass and trimming the hedge is all it takes to maintain a beautiful yard. However, there is a lot more knowledge and understanding that goes into creating and maintaining a truly sophisticated landscape, says Micah Raskin. And there are a lot of myths and misunderstandings that can lead beginner landscapers astray. Learn to discern the difference between landscaping fact and fiction with these answers to common misconceptions.
Myth #1: Watering Is Best Done at Dusk
This myth arose because it’s common knowledge that watering in extreme heat can materially damage your lawn and plants. When there are droplets left on leaves, the heat of the sun literally boils them away, which leaves holes in your greenery. Therefore, people assume that watering in the evening means less evaporation, less damage, and more time for water to get to the roots.
However, when water is left to sit overnight, it can become a breeding ground for mold and fungi. Mushrooms, moss, algae, mold, and mildew all thrive in damp, cool conditions. To avoid encouraging unwanted growth, try watering your lawn in the early morning instead, suggests Micah Raskin. If you water right before the sun rises, water will heat and dissipate slowly instead of boiling on contact. This gives the plant time to absorb the water and use it to create healthy foliage and flowers while still avoiding the dangers of rot.
Myth #2: You Should Water Every Day
This is another myth that makes sense at a glance but doesn’t hold up under further scrutiny. People need to eat and drink every day, so you would assume that plants are the same. However, in nature, plants exist and grow as part of nature’s cycle. Sometimes there is rain for days, and then it’s dry and sunny for weeks after. If plants are constantly water-logged, they can’t turn it into energy fast enough, and they develop root rot. This is especially true for flowers and other delicate transplants.
The exception to this rule is during periods of extreme heat. If you’re experiencing 110-degree heat multiple weeks in a row during the summer, you’ll need to water daily to keep your grass and hedges from frying.
If you’re ever in doubt, use the finger test, says Micah Raskin. Stick your finger in the soil surrounding the plant in question and if it’s dry all the way to the second knuckle (about 1-2 inches deep), it’s time to water!
It’s also vital that you research the individual needs of each of your plants. Some varieties of herbage require more water than others. Make sure that you choose plants that are complementary to the climate they’ll be surviving in!
Myth #3: Spring is Planting Season
While spring is indeed the most popular planting season, you can plant and grow foliage all year round! If you want to add something to your landscape in the fall, there are several cool weather plants from colder climates that actually prefer to be planted in the off-season. Just do your research carefully, warns Micah Raskin. You don’t want to waste money by planting a tropical plant like a hibiscus in the fall. Try daylilies, tickseed, black-eyed-susans, and coneflowers to start.
Myth #4: Cutting Your Grass Shorter Means Less Maintenance
This is another common-sense blunder. It’s natural to assume that cutting your grass shorter means a longer period between mowing. Strangely enough, this is not the case, Micah Raskin tells us!
Grass is one of the heartiest and most prevalent plants in the world. It’s able to survive because it’s so adaptable. And one of its survival quirks is that when it’s razed down past a certain point, grass actually grows back faster. Think of it as “survival mode”. In the wild, if grass is grazed on by deer, cows, etc., it needs a way to survive without losing its progress.
Cutting grass too short can also leave it susceptible to burning and let more moisture escape from the ground, disturbing its root systems. Cutting grass too short can also promote the growth of opportunist weeds waiting to choke out your lawn. To avoid stimulating faster growth or damaging your lawn, keep your lawn height around 3 inches.
Myth #5: Shrubbery Belongs Against Walls
This is more of a long-standing design prejudice than a myth, but it’s time it was busted! Drive through any neighborhood and you’ll see it--rows of bushes and hedges of all varieties lining our homes' outer walls. Obviously, this is a way to make the exterior of your home look less empty and blank. And it can be a lovely landscaping choice!
However, before you plant bushes up and down the perimeter of your home, there are some things you should take into consideration. Firstly, these bushes will grow and expand more than you expect over the next few years, warns Micah Raskin. If you have vinyl or painted siding, watch out for scratches, and plant the bushes far enough from your house that they don’t actually touch the walls.
Planting too close to the sides of your house can also lead to pest infestations by introducing them to cracks and chinks in the wall they otherwise couldn’t have reached.
Consider using bushes further out in your lawn to break up the space visually, provide shade for smaller plants, and create different levels for visual interest.
Myth #6: You Should Gather Your Grass Clippings
A common myth among homeowners is that grass clippings cause thatch to build up. Thatch is a thick layer of plant debris that smothers the grass growing underneath it. But instead of bagging them, says Micah Raskin, you should leave them where they fall--or rake them out to cover the yard more evenly.
Grass is full of nitrogen, which is a super fertilizer for plants. As the grass clippings decay, they will release this nitrogen back into the soil and fertilize your lawn for you. And all you have to do is less labor! Talk about a win-win situation!
Micah Raskin’s Favorite Landscaping Myth to Bust
And the final myth we want to bust? “The idea that drought-resistant plants like cactuses and succulents don’t need to be watered!” says Micah Raskin.
These plants may need less water than other plants, but they can’t go forever without it! If the soil is dry, water it, says Raskin. It’s all about moderation. Young plants are especially susceptible to root rot because they are still establishing their root systems. So water consistently, but limit the amount. You want the soil to be moist, but not soggy. Always research your specific plant, but this is true for almost all of them--especially in their first year.
