State Investigation to Hold Public Listening Sessions

Investigation Gathers Vermonters’ Stories of Long Wait Times for Health Services

Montpelier, VT (October 22, 2021) – The state investigative team examining long wait times for health services in Vermont will hold two public listening sessions in the coming weeks.

“Hearing directly from community members is key to this investigation,” said Ena Backus, Vermont’s Director of Health Care Reform and the investigation lead. “We need to see the health care system through the eyes of patients and their families to understand how delayed care impacts the wellbeing of people in our communities.”

In partnership with the Office of the Health Care Advocate, the investigation has organized two opportunities for members of the public to speak directly with the state investigatory team and share their experiences of extended wait times. The first virtual session will take place Wednesday, October 27, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The second session will be from 12pm to 2pm on Thursday, November 4.

Transcripts of the meetings will be submitted as part of the investigation’s final report to the Vermont Legislature.

Registration is now open on the wait time investigation web page. Both sessions are open to the members of the media.

Vermonters can share their stories of delayed care at any point by emailing: SOV.HealthServicesWaitTimes@vermont.gov.

###