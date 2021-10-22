Functional Ingredients Market Outlook, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Application

Emergen Research Logo

Functional Ingredients Market Trends – Increasing demand for probiotics-based food and beverage

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Functional Ingredients market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market.

functional ingredients market size reached USD 67.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global functional ingredients market revenue growth are rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction and increasing demand for functional ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing demand for probiotics-based food and beverages is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction is expected to augment market growth in the near future. Nutraceuticals are food-derived products that are taken in tablet, capsule, and liquid forms and offer physiological advantages. Nutraceuticals help maintain good health and reduce the risk of diseases. Increasing demand for functional ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical industries is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead. Functional ingredients are used in the pharmaceutical industry as materials for tablet surface coating and in the cosmetics sector for manufacturing of creams as well as other personal care and grooming products. Availability of demographic-specific probiotics, including for different genders and geriatrics, differentiates the probiotics business. Rising demand for probiotic-based foods and beverage products is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Functional Ingredients market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/781

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Functional Ingredients market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Functional Ingredients market:

Ingredion Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Golden Grain Group Limited, Cargill Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Omega Protein Corporation, BASF SE, BENEO GmbH, and Zimitech, Inc. (Sugarlogix)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Rice protein segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Customers' increasing awareness of nutritious foods is expected to boost demand for rice protein in a range of sporting and energy-related nutritional foods, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Food & beverages segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing customers interest in functional ingredients that offer additional health and fitness benefits due to rising customer awareness regarding health and wellness and better nutritional health benefits.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period because of increased health issues and increased prevalence of diseases including diabetes, obesity, and digestive problems in countries in the region, demand for nutritious foods is increasing.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/781

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global functional ingredients on the basis of product, source, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Maltodextrin

Polydextrose

Pectin

Modified Starch

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Protein Hydrolysate

Rice Protein

Mung Bean Protein

Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, ALA)

Omega-6

Source Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Functional Ingredients Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Features of the Functional Ingredients Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/781

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Antibody Services Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antibody-services-market

Organ on a Chip Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/organs-on-chips-market

RNA Transcriptomics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rna-transcriptomics-market

Slide Stainers Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/slide-stainers-market

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioanalytical-testing-services-market