Brian Joseph Lombardi, Marc Beaumont, and Paul Mills Announce Scholarships For Business Majors

Successful businessmen around the country are launching scholarships to aid aspiring entrepreneurs.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 2021 study found that in the United States there are approximately 900 institutions of higher learning with designated business schools as part of their system. The top schools include Stanford University, Harvard, and Cornell among many others. Business Administration and Management are two of the most popular majors among college students. To meet the increasing demands that accompany this growth, successful businessmen around the country are launching scholarships with the goal of assisting the next generation of entrepreneurs. Brian Joseph Lombardi is an accomplished entrepreneur with a specialty in the financial industry. Brian Lombardi has always had a passion for the world of business and for learning. He supports students pursuing a degree in business because while it’s possible to develop a successful business without a degree, the experience and networking that one receives while in college is immensely valuable. Additionally, those who invest time and money into becoming the best versions of themselves and subject matter experts in their fields are able to demand higher salaries and have unique opportunities available to them. Brian Joseph Lombardi himself hold numerous financial licenses including his Series 7, Series 63, and Series 2-15. The Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship was created in response to the growing student debt crisis in America, with the aim of making a college education more feasible for students who exemplify a commitment to education, philanthropy, and leadership as Mr. Lombardi sees these as three essential keys to success. This program awards two students annually with $1,000. Students can review the eligibility requirements and submit an application on the Official Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship website.A wonderful opportunity for students interested in both business and interactive entertainment, including game development, is the Mark Beaumont Scholarship. This program was founded by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences in 2010 to memorialize and honor famous gaming company Capcom’s late Chief Operating Officer Mark Beaumont. To be eligible for this scholarship students must be enrolled in an accredited academic institution of higher learning in a full-time capacity. It is open to both undergraduate and graduate students. Additionally, students must be a minimum of 21 years old as there are required mentor programs that have age requirements. Academic requirements include possessing a minimum of an unweighted 3.3 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Along with the scholarship application students will need to provide a two-page personal statement and two signed letters of recommendation. The scholarship deadline is May 2019. Interested students can apply via the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Foundation website.Similar to the Brian Joseph Lombardi Scholarship, The Paul S. Mills Scholarship program affords students in pursuit of an undergraduate degree in a finance related field. This specialty grant covers majors such as finance, insurance or risk management, personal financial planning, and accounting. Each yeah 18 scholarship recipients are selected and awarded $1,000 to support their academic endeavors. To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an undergraduate program and have completed the equivalent of one year’s worth of credits. Students must also be United States citizens or legal residents living in one of the 50 U.S. States or territories. Employees, members of the Society of Financial Service Professionals and their immediate family members are not eligible to apply for this scholarship. The deadline to apply is March 31st with all applicants being notified of their status by email no later than June 5th. Scholarships will be paid on or around July 1. To apply, students will need to submit a FAFSA Student Aid Report, formal scholarship application, and a short essay. All scholarship requirements and information is available online on the Student Scholarships organization website.