Food Thickeners Market Includes Growth Rate, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2028

Food Thickeners Market Trends – Increasing demand for plant-based thickeners

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a new report on the Global Food Thickeners market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Food Thickeners market.

food thickeners market size reached USD 13.61 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food thickeners market revenue growth are increasing changes in food preference among consumers and rising demand for agar thickening agents in bakeries. Increasing demand for plant-based thickeners is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Demand for convenience food is rising as customer preferences continue to shift. Increasingly busy lifestyle, rapidly growing retail business, increasing development of new products, increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products, are driving demand for packaged foodstuffs. In addition, as the global population grows, food consumption is also increasing, which has a favorable impact on food production. Market growth is being fueled by a rise in global export and import trade activities associated with packaged foods with the objective of enhancing and maintaining the quality of food and hygiene.

It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kerry Group plc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Medline Industries, Inc., TIC Gums, Inc., CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, and Ingredion Incorporated and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Food Thickeners market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Food Thickeners market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food thickeners on the basis of type, source, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Starch

Protein

Hydrocolloids

Agar

Gelatin

Pectin

Xanthan Gum

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microbial

Animal

Plant

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Confectionery

Bakery

Beverages

Sauces

Convenience & Processed Food

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Others

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Food Thickeners Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Food Thickeners Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing changes in food preference among customers

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for agar thickening agents in bakery

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for sauces and dressings products

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for non-alcoholic beverages

4.2.3. Market restrains analysis

4.2.3.1. High research and development costs

4.2.3.2. Volatility in hydrocolloid raw material prices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

