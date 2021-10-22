JeanPierre Ayala, E. Huyck, and Rob Welder Scholarships For Ecology Majors

As Earth develops issues due to global warming the need for passionate ecologists grows.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global warming has become more severe, the consequences of it are increasingly prevalent. Some of the effects of climate change that we have seen include increased heat and wildfires, declining water supplies and drought, reductions in agricultural yields, and flooding and erosion in coastal areas. This is why there is such an immediate need for ecologist and other environmental professionals to devise and aid in the execution of strategies that will enable us to reverse the damage we have done to the planet. Three organizations have created programs to support college students in pursuit of a degree in ecology.South Florida’s JeanPierre Ayala is a well-known investment banker, entrepreneur, and speaker with a passion for seeing others live their life to its fullest potential. Having come from a difficult upbringing in New York, Mr. Ayala attributes his success to his love for the water and the teachers and mentors that supported and encouraged him in his youth. Through the JeanPierre Ayala Scholarship he aims to support students majoring in Marine and Oceanic studies including ecology. The JeanPierre Ayala Scholarship is an annual program that awards two qualifying students with $1,000. Eligibility requirements include possessing a minimum of a 3.0 weighted GPA, being currently enrolled at an accredited college or university, and the submission of an essay discussing your involvement or concern regarding the environment. The application deadline is December 15, 2021. Students can complete an application directly via the JeanPierre Ayala Scholarship website Students majoring in Ecology, Animal Behavior, Conversation Biology, Geology, Earth Sciences, Natural Science, and Land Use History are welcomed to apply for the Huyck Research Grant. Sponsored by E.N. Huyck Preserve & Biological Field Station, this grant awards $2,000 to $3,500 to one student every year. This scholarship is open to all professors, graduate, and postdoctoral student investigators. A school transcript is not required for the application, however a resume and contact information for two references are required along with your application. There are also a number of other required attachments students will need to include. Interested students should visit the grant website to review the complete eligibility and application requirements. The deadline for the Huyck Research Grant is March 2022. Students can complete a grant application on the Huyck Preserve website.Another valuable scholarship opportunity available for Ecology, Botany, Biology, and Conservation Education majors is the Rob and Bessie Welder Wildlife Foundation Scholarship. This is a part of the Graduate Research Fellowship and a veteran research program scholarship. Founded in 1956, the Rob and Bessie Welder Wildlife Foundation’s Scholarship works to promote the education of exceptionally qualified students and provide research information to manage wildlife populations. The organization awards $1,600 to $1,800 to one student annually. Applicants must reside within the United States, have a 3.0 minimum GPA, and be a bona fide graduate student who is an approved candidate for M.S. or Ph.D. degrees. As part of the application process, students will also need to include an academic transcript, three letters of recommendation, and an outline of the research problem as well as a proposal. The deadline for this scholarship is October 1, 2022. Students can view the requirements and application on the Welder Wildlife organization website.