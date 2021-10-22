World Craft Beer Market Size & Share Will Grow to USD 200 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

[174+ Pages Report] The latest finding surrounding the “Global Craft Beer Market” published by Facts & Factors covers all the historical and future market analytics in a neatly packaged and comprehensive read. We at Facts & Factors estimate that the global craft beer market will reach a projected value of USD 200 Million by the year 2026 with a growth rate of 8% CAGR from an initial value of USD 110 Million in the year 2020.

"Craft Beer Market By Type (Ales, Specialty Beers, Pilsners & Pale Lagers, and Others) and By Distribution (Off-Trade and On-Trade): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026"

“According to the report, the global craft beer market was valued at approximately USD 110 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 200 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 8% between 2021 and 2026.”

Global Craft Beer Market: Overview

Craft beer is a beer made by a brewer that is small, independent, and traditional. These beers are made by using traditional ingredients like malted barley, but sometimes the addition of non-traditional ingredients are also added. The flavors of craft beer are derived from traditional and innovative brewing ingredients and fermentation. Types of craft beer include ales, specialty beers, pilsners & pale lagers, and many such. Distribution methods of craft beer consist of off-trade and on-trade methods.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Craft Beer industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Craft Beer industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the Craft Beer market during the upcoming years.

Industry Major Market Players

Bell's Brewery Inc.

The Boston Beer Company

Stone & Wood Brewing Co.

The Gambrinus Company

Anheuser-Busch InBev

New Belgium Brewing Company

Sierra Nevada

Sam Adams

D.G. Yuengling and Son

The Lagunitas Brewing Company

Global Craft Beer Market: Growth Factors

Increasing consumer preference for low alcohol is the major driver for the target market growth. In addition, the exotic flavor profile aspect of craft beer is also one of the factors augmenting the target market growth. Additionally, augmentation in demand for more beer styles coupled with a rise in per capita income of target customers has surged the target market growth as well. Furthermore, the rise in the establishment of pubs as well as bars has enhanced the target market growth as well. However, the high cost of craft beer through on-trade distribution is anticipated to harm the target market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing inclination towards a special preference for traditional beers is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the target market growth.

Global Craft Beer Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 110 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 200 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 8% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Bell's Brewery Inc., The Boston Beer Company, Stone & Wood Brewing Co., The Gambrinus Company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Others Segments Covered Type, Distribution, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Craft Beer Market: Segmentation

In terms of type, the target market is categorized as ales, specialty beers, pilsners, and pale lagers, and others. Among these, ales are anticipated to be the leading one due to the increase in popularity among youngsters. It has a fruity and sweet taste due to which it has become one of the favorite choices of individuals.

In terms of distribution, the target market is categorized as off-trade and on-trade. Among these categories, on-trade distribution is expected to be the dominating one. The rise in the number of clubs and pubs across the globe has fuelled the on-trade distribution.

The Craft Beer market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Craft Beer industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Global Craft Beer Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the target market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is projected to be the prominent one over the forecast period due to the customer inclination towards flavored brews coupled with the large product consumption that has boosted the target market in the region. In addition, countries such as the UK and Germany are some of the largest consumers of craft beer. This factor has also driven the target market growth.

Browse the full “Craft Beer Market By Type (Ales, Specialty Beers, Pilsners & Pale Lagers, and Others) and By Distribution (Off-Trade and On-Trade): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/craft-beer-market-by-type-ales-specialty-beers-851

This report segments the Craft Beer market as follows:

Global Craft Beer Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Ales

Specialty Beers

Pilsners &Pale Lagers

Others

Global Craft Beer Market: By Distribution Segmentation Analysis

Off-Trade

On-Trade

