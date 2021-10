Data Monetization Market Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Value, Size, Growth Analysis, Leading Companies and Forecast

Data Monetization Market

IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global data monetization market report based on region, method, organization size, and end-use.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Monetization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global data monetization market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global data monetization market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026. Data monetization is the process of identifying, utilizing, and marketing data to generate monetary value. It assists in raising profitability, reducing operating costs, improving customer experience and optimizing the use of data, extracting insights for the businesses, customers, and partners. Besides this, data monetization is also used to mitigate risks, create new growth opportunities and amplify the value of products and services.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-monetization-market/requestsample Market Trends:Data monetization is utilized in various organizations for planning, improving collaborations and sharing data amongst internal and external stakeholders. It also plays an important job in selling services, minimizing churn and supporting customer care. Thus, the growing number of business organizations worldwide is primarily bolstering the product demand. Besides this, data monetization offers numerous commercial opportunities for business intelligence support, including mobile marketing. Moreover, the introduction of various advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and big data, have encouraged companies from various industry verticals to focus on data monetization. Additionally, the increasing enterprise data volume and the growing awareness about data monetization are anticipated to further propel the market in the coming years.Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-monetization-market Key Market Segmentation:Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:• 1010DATA (Advance Communication Corp.)• Accenture Plc• Adastra Corporation• Comviva (Tech Mahindra)• Infosys Limited• International Business Machines Corporation• Monetize Solutions Inc.• Optiva Inc.• Paxata Inc. (Datarobot Inc.)• Reltio• SAP SE• Thales Group• TIBCO Software IncBreakup by Method:• Data as a Service• Insight as a Service• Analytics-enabled Platform as a Service• Embedded AnalyticsBreakup by Organization Size:• Large Enterprises• Small and Medium EnterprisesBreakup by End Use:• BFSI• E-commerce and Retail• IT and Telecommunications• Manufacturing• Healthcare• Energy and Utilities• OthersBreakup by Region:• North America (United States, Canada)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2015-2020)• Market Outlook (2021-2026)• COVID-19 Impact on the Market• Porter's Five Forces Analysis• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Structure of the Market• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization. 