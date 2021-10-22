Industrial Adhesives Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2026
The global Industrial Adhesives market research report published by Reports and Data is an investigative study that provides an industry-wide analysis of the current and emerging growth trends, end-use analysis, and other key data verified and validated by industry experts and professionals. The report covers detailed analysis about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR over the forecast period. The report is furnished with the initial and future assessment of the pandemic on the industry and offers a futuristic outlook of a post-COVID-19 scenario. It also offers insights into the key driving and limiting factor the key manufactures and vendors as well as the new entrants face in the Industrial Adhesives industry.
Key companies profiled in the report include:
Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd, Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, Pidilite Industries, Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, 3M Company, Ashland Inc., BASF, H.B. Fuller, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Bostik, Covestro, Avery Dennison, Hitachi Chemical Company, Solvay S.A., DuPont
The report is an extensive study of the key elements of the industry such as market segmentations, economic scenario, competition landscape, industrial chain analysis, upstream raw materials and downstream buyers, and macro- and micro-economic factors. It further studies the impact on regional and country-level industry, segmentation growth, market share, changes in the competitive landscape, sales and impact on the domestic players.
Growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products such as soaps, increasing need for high-quality pesticides and agriculture chemicals, and rising demand for raw materials from various end-use industries such as automotive, building and construction, and packaging, among others have significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market. Increasing number of manufacturers, producers, and companies in the market is also a key factor driving market growth.
The report also analyzes the key companies engaged in the industry along with their product portfolio, business overview, strategic expansion plans, revenue generation, market share and size, regional presence, and production and manufacturing capacity. The report offers strategic recommendations to the new players and established companies to make lucrative and well-informed business decisions.
The Industrial Adhesives market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart an easy understanding of the Industrial Adhesives market covers:
Market segment based on Product Type:
Solvent-based Adhesives
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
Water-based Adhesives
Hot-melt Adhesives
Structural Adhesives
Others
Market segment based on Application:
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Shipbuilding Industry
Mechanical Engineering
Plant Constructions
Regional Analysis:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Highlights of the Industrial Adhesives Market Report:
The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Industrial Adhesives market with key statistical information to assist in strategic decision making process
Extensive analysis of key market players including company profiles and business overview, product portfolio, manufacturing capacity, market reach and size, financial standings, global position, and other key elements
An extensive 8 year forecast of the Industrial Adhesives market with insights into growth prospects and opportunities
Detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Radical insights into the competitive landscape of the industry
