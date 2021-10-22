$1,118.64Mn by 2028 Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size Led by Femtosecond Laser (5% CAGR) Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by TheInsightPartners.com

The Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size and Growth is anticipated to extent $1,118.64 Million by 2028 from $795.68 Million in 2021 to grow at 5.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Driven by significant rise in elderly population, and increase in the number of cataract and refractive surgeries; while femtosecond laser to hold largest share 52.95% of the market during forecast period.

Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Bausch Health Companies Inc; Alcon Inc; ZEISS International; Nidek Co Ltd; Ivis Technologies; Excelsius Medical Gmbh; Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems; Schwind Eye-Tech-Solutions; Lensar, Inc; and NKT Photonics A/S are among the key companies operating in the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market. Leading players are focusing on the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of other companies for tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2018, LENSAR, Inc. acquired the laser business unit of Bloomington, a Minnesota-based Precision Eye Services, Inc. (PES). This acquisition consolidates the company’s customer base for more excellent optimization, efficiency, and speed to market.

In October 2018, Alcon unveiled software and hardware enhancements to the WaveLight Refractive Suite designed to provide surgeons and patients more comfortable and efficient LASIK procedures.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market in 2021. Its dominance in the global market is ascribed to escalating healthcare expenditure and world-class healthcare infrastructure in the US. Further, the growing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders is anticipated to underpin the demand of ophthalmic products in the region.

Based on product type, the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market is segmented into excimer laser and femtosecond laser. The femtosecond laser segment is expected to lead the market in 2021, with a share of 52.95%, and it is expected to retain its dominance during 2021–2028. Based on application, the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market is segmented into refractive surgery, cataract surgery, capsulotomy, trabeculoplasty, and diagnostics. The refractive surgery segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the cataract surgery segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market is segmented into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the ophthalmic clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Surgery is the most effective technique to treat cataracts and enhance vision. The prevalence of cataracts is growing globally. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, the number of people suffering from blindness due to cataracts across the world is growing at a rate of ~1 million per year, while the number of “operable” cataract eyes with a visual function of less than 6/60 is growing at a rate of 4–5 million per year. Every year, ~10 million cataract surgeries are conducted globally, with a rate of 100–6,000 surgeries per million population. The Cataract Surgery Rate (CSR) in India has almost doubled in the last 10 years and is now above 3,000, but the present cataract surgical rate in other emerging Asian nations varies from 500 to 1,500, and the CSR in many African countries is less than 500.

Furthermore, according to the European Registry of Quality Outcomes for Cataract and Refractive Surgery, in 2019, the total number of annual cataract extractions reported in the database was 328,579, and the accumulated number of cases in the database was 3,152,840 in 2019. Furthermore, 12,192 refractive procedures were recorded in 2019.

Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market: Segmental Overview

Based on application, the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market is segmented into refractive surgery, cataract surgery, capsulotomy, trabeculoplasty, and diagnostics. The refractive surgery segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As per the statistics released by the Refractive Surgery Council, the number of laser vision correction procedures in the US grew for the third consecutive year in 2018. Total 843,000 LASIK, PRK, and SMILE procedures were performed in the US in 2018, registering a rise of a 6.2% from those performed in 2017.

Key Questions to Request for Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market:

What are Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers?

What are the drivers for the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market?

Which application led the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market?

Who are the key end-users of the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market?

What is the regional analysis in terms of excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market?

Who are the key players in the excimer & femtosecond ophthalmic lasers market?













