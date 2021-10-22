Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Study Report Based on Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for non-invasive testing methodologies and rising chronic disease incidence are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 22.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. The global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the increased incidence of cancers, rising prevalence of chromosome abnormalities in babies due to an increasing number of late pregnancy, and growing demand for non-invasive testing procedures. Besides, the increasing investments by governments to implement advanced therapeutic technology in hospitals is also expected to boost the market during the forecast period. However, The expensive equipment and lack of skilled healthcare professionals are expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. The report is furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the pandemic. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Sequenom, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Guardant Health, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Allenex AB, Roche Holdings AG, Biocept, Inc., and CareDx, Inc., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of a leading manufacturer of innovative healthcare equipment, BioTek Instruments, Inc. This acquisition will expand Agilent’s product portfolio and its presence in North America.

The gynecology segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecasted period, as the cell-free DNA approach is being used to detect genetic issues of baby and to diagnose pregnancy complications such as pregnancy loss.

Cell-free fetal DNA is a non-invasive procedure and therefore does not pose a health risk of CVS (chorionic villus sampling) or amniocentesis, like pain and any slight chance of infection. Due to these benefits, the cell-free fetal DNA segment held the largest market share of 48.8% in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) testing market, in 2019.

Regional Outlook:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market. It gauges the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cell-free fetal DNA (NIPT)

Circulating tumor DNA

Donor-derived cell-free DNA

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

MPSS

t-MPS

SNP

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Transplantation

Gynecology

Oncology

