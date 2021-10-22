Food Tech Market Size, Market Growth, Sales Revenue, Opportunity & Market Expansion Strategies to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growth of advanced technologies within the food industry is driving global food tech market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food tech market is expected to reach a value of USD 342.52 Billion by 2027, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in food processing techniques for improving food safety and efficiency of production processes. The Global Food Tech Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Food Tech market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Food Tech market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals.

Food processing companies are increasingly investing in adoption and deployment of robotics and automation across processes in the food industry. This is resulting in more hygienic processes, faster production, and higher capacity output. In addition, increasing availability of fresh products and improved visibility through online channels, is resulting is rising demand and consumption, which is driving growth of the food-tech market.

Food industries are investing significantly in automation and digitalization in order to meet growing demand for food due to the rapid population growth. Moreover, rising demand for healthier, cheaper, and safer and more hygienic food products is driving market growth. The latest research report by Emergen research, named ‘Global Food Tech Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Food Tech market’s present and future trends. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

Top competitors of the Food Tech Market profiled in the report include:

Amazon, Apeel Sciences, McCormick & Company, Delivery Hero, DoorDash, Domino’s Pizza Inc., Goodr, Pizza Hut International, McDonald’s Corporation and Grubhub.

Some Key Highlights and Developments Included in the Report

In May 2020, Amazon announced that it is starting to offer online food delivery service named Amazon food in Bengaluru, India. The strategy is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the online food delivery market, and will enable the company to compete with established players such as Zomato and Swiggy.

The websites segment accounted for largest market share of 57.1% in 2019. Increasing demand for quick and convenient food and grocery delivery, with the availability of cash-on-delivery and advanced online payment options, are driving growth of such websites, thereby supporting the growing trend of ordering food online from various food chains.

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Food Tech market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Food Tech market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Food Tech market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food tech market on the basis of technology type, service type, product type, and region:

Technology type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Mobile App

Websites

Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Online Food delivery

Online Grocery delivery

OTT & Convenience Services

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Meat

Fruit and Vegetables

Fish

Bread and Cereals

Dairy

Other food products

