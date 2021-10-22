Global PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Market Size And PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Market Growth Opportunities

PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

The Business Research Company’s PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Global Market Report 2021: Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology, Clinical Diagnostics Labs And Hospitals), COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the PCR and realtime PCR testing market is expected to decline from $22.53 billion in 2020 to $9.98 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -55.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market is expected to reach $13.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5%. Early detection plays a key role in treating COVID-19 patients. Real time RT-PCR is significantly faster and has a lower potential for contamination or errors as the entire process is within a closed tube. Therefore, currently it is considered to be the most accurate method available for detection of the coronavirus. This has created huge demand for PCR testing kits.



Request For A Sample For The Global PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2841&type=smp

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing market consists of sales of PCR and real-time PCR testing services and its related products. Polymerase chain reaction and real time polymerase chain reaction testing establishments manufacture, develop or deploy the related devices, reagents and services, to detect and measure the DNA (or RNA) in a sample. It finds its applications in cloning, genotyping, mutation testing, paternity testing, sequencing and microarrays.

Trends In The Global PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Market

The companies in the PCR and RT PCR testing market are coming up with new test kits and systems for the diagnosis of diseases. In January 2020, Roche got CE Mark approved for adenovirus test for the transplant patients. It is designed to be used along with other infectious diseases tests which can be used in their 6800 and 8800 cobas systems. Most companies are coming up with the RT-PCR test for coronavirus, contributing to the growth of the PCR and real time PCR testing market.

Global PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Market Segments:

The global PCR and realtime PCR testing market is further segmented:

By Product: Consumables And Reagents, Instruments, Software And Services

By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Life Science Research, Industrial Applications, Others

By Technology: Quantitative PCR, Digital PCR

By End-Use: Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology, Clinical Diagnostics Labs And Hospitals, Others

By Geography: The global PCR and realtime PCR testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polymerase-chain-reaction-PCR-and-real-time-polymerase-chain-reaction-PCR-testing-market-global-report-2020-2030-covid-19-implications-and-growth

PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides PCR and realtime PCR testing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global PCR and realtime PCR testing market, PCR and realtime PCR testing market share, PCR and realtime PCR testing market players, PCR and realtime PCR testing market segments and geographies, PCR and realtime PCR testing market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The PCR and realtime PCR testing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Market Organizations Covered: Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Biomerieux Sa, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics), Qiagen N.V., Genmark Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare), and Danaher.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the PCR And Realtime PCR Testing Global Market Report 2021:

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-rapid-test-kits-global-market

COVID-19 Detection Test Kits And Consumables Global Market Report 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-detection-test-kits-and-consumables-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Pharmaceuticals Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceuticals-market

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/