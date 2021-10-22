Global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market is Projected to Grow USD 3.29 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market by Raw Material (Polyester, Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE), and Polyurethane), Fabric (Densely Woven, Membrane, and Coated), Application (General Clothing & Accessories, Protective Clothing, Sports Goods), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 3.29 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The Waterproof Breathable Textiles market is witnessing significant growth from the past years. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of products in the sportswear manufacturing sector due to their lightweight and durable properties. The rising awareness of fitness is having a favourable impact on the sportswear industry, thus increasing the demand for waterproof and breathable (WBT) fabrics. The increasing popularity of outdoor sports, coupled with the growing preference for comfortable and stylish sportswear and weather protection, is expected to affect the market positively.

Waterproof Breathable Textiles is referred to as textiles that are inherently or have been treated to become resistant to water penetration and wetting. The term impermeable refers to compliance with a specification and the specific conditions of a laboratory test method. Even whilepressing on a waterproof garment, it will still be waterproof. The amount of pressure exerted on the garment before starting to get wet varies, and the amount can be determined by checking the water column of the garment. The waterproof material is expected to protect against rain, snow, and wind fully and completely prevent penetration and absorption of liquid water. Usually, waterproof fabrics act as a barrier between body and the moisture in the environment. Waterproof materials can provide excellent protection from the elements. They cannot carry sweat through clothing to the outside, causing a person to get wet from the inside of the dress.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419681/request-sample

The factors driving the market are increasing product adoption in the sportswear manufacturing industry due to its lightweight and durable properties worldwide. The growing awareness of fitness favourably affects the sportswear industry, thus increasing the demand for waterproof and breathable (WBT) fabrics. The low cost and excellent breathable and waterproof properties of waterproof and breathable (WBT) materials increase the 'use in the production and design of uniforms. Waterproof and breathable fabrics are incredibly light compared to traditional alternatives, significantly reducing the weight of the uniform. Being environmentally friendly, they offer greater comfort than their petroleum-based options. Factors holding back market growth are the inability to anticipate or respond to consumer preferences. The gradual launch of bio-based breathable waterproof fabrics and polyurethane-based waterproof breathable fabrics are expected to provide market growth opportunities.

Key players operating in global waterproof breathable textiles market include SympaTex Technologies; Mountain Hardwear; Polartec, LLC; W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc., The North Face; Schoeller Textil AG; and Toray Industries, Inc., Marmot Mountain LLC. To gain a significant market share in the global waterproof breathable textiles market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. SympaTex Technologies and W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc. are some of the key manufacturers operating in waterproof breathable textiles market.



Polyurethane segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.9% in the year 2020

Based on raw material, the global waterproof breathable textiles market is segmented into Polyester, ePTFE, Polyurethane. the polyurethane segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 40.9% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing investments in research and development in various emerging economies, they offer exceptional breathability for user comfort and are progressively used to create highly practical waterproof breathable textile composites.

Membrane segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.15% in the year 2020

Based on fabric, the global waterproof breathable textiles market is segmented into densely woven, membrane and coated. The membrane segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.15% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the high efficiency of membrane fabrics in maintaining optimal body temperature, thus offering superior comfort to consumers. They offer a high resistance to water penetration and vapour permeability transpiration increasing the demand of the segment.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/waterproof-breathable-textiles-market-by-raw-material-polyester-419681.html

Regional Segment of Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global waterproof breathable textiles market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. Owing to the growing population with rising per capita income, the increasing popularity of outdoor and indoor sports is generating massive demand for sportswear. This growth is ascertained by the Canada in the North America region owing to growing demand for rainproof products such as weather-proof jackets, trousers and shoes in the country. The market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing of well-developed sports culture, with a growing demand for highly breathable and waterproof training equipment and shoes sourced from the outdoor sports industry.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419681

About the report:

The global waterproof breathable textiles market is analysed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=419681&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketsandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Lysine Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/lysine-market-by-livestock-poultry-swine-others-application-419215.html

Disinfectant and Cleaning Agents Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/disinfectant-and-cleaning-agents-market-by-type-wipes-419204.html

Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/synthetic-thermoplastic-elastomers-tpe-market-by-product-cope-419173.html

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/metal-cleaning-chemicals-market-by-cleaner-type-solvent-419164.html