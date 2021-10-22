Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil as Global Future Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Indonesia Palm Oil Fund Management Agency (IPOFMA) continues to optimize the strategic approach to expand the market for Indonesia's palm oil products. This year IPOFMA takes the benefits of Expo 2020 Dubai as the nexus to launch a palm oil campaign for the United Arab Emirates as well as the Middle East market.
During the business forum that took place between October 19th to October 21st 2021, the readiness of Indonesia palm oil as a solution for modern life was echoed through seminars, investment offers, and product presentations.
In his opening speech, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed out that the palm oil industry has been transformed as an important part of Indonesia's commitment to climate change including Green House Gas Emission. In this respect, the Government of Indonesia seeks a practical approach and implemented actions rather than being rhetorical and narrative.
CEO of IPOFMA said that carious programs have been undertaken by the agency and made available for small-holders which has been the backbone for the palm oil industry. Those are, among others, is a replanting program which is aimed to improve agricultural practice undertaken by the small-holders, research focused to bring affordable and efficient technology closer to small-holders, and empowering human resources to work in the industry with skills and knowledge of modern-sustainable agricultural practices.
Sahat M. Sinaga, Chairman of Indonesia Palm Oil Board, in his presentation brought the important role of small-holders who owned more than 40% of palm oil plantations in Indonesia. Sinaga emphasized that global commitment to climate can be achieved by making palm oil processing technology affordable and suitable for small-holders.
The business forum also brought the latest update advancement on palm oil-based fuel. Indonesia now has already entered the next stage of the use of palm oil as a renewable fuel for various modes of transportation including that of aviation.
The versatility of palm oil is also displayed during this 3-days event. That includes palm oil for the production of bio-degradable plastic, high nutrition edible oil, a surfactant for fossil fuel exploration, and sanitizer.
The forum included the signing of the partnership agreement between the House of Indonesia in Dubai with PT Danu Arundaya Rajaswa Ulung. The partnership which facilitates marketing activities for Indonesia palm oil products in the United Arab Emirates and Middle East regions is the active response to the launching of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.
Media Liaison Officer
During the business forum that took place between October 19th to October 21st 2021, the readiness of Indonesia palm oil as a solution for modern life was echoed through seminars, investment offers, and product presentations.
In his opening speech, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed out that the palm oil industry has been transformed as an important part of Indonesia's commitment to climate change including Green House Gas Emission. In this respect, the Government of Indonesia seeks a practical approach and implemented actions rather than being rhetorical and narrative.
CEO of IPOFMA said that carious programs have been undertaken by the agency and made available for small-holders which has been the backbone for the palm oil industry. Those are, among others, is a replanting program which is aimed to improve agricultural practice undertaken by the small-holders, research focused to bring affordable and efficient technology closer to small-holders, and empowering human resources to work in the industry with skills and knowledge of modern-sustainable agricultural practices.
Sahat M. Sinaga, Chairman of Indonesia Palm Oil Board, in his presentation brought the important role of small-holders who owned more than 40% of palm oil plantations in Indonesia. Sinaga emphasized that global commitment to climate can be achieved by making palm oil processing technology affordable and suitable for small-holders.
The business forum also brought the latest update advancement on palm oil-based fuel. Indonesia now has already entered the next stage of the use of palm oil as a renewable fuel for various modes of transportation including that of aviation.
The versatility of palm oil is also displayed during this 3-days event. That includes palm oil for the production of bio-degradable plastic, high nutrition edible oil, a surfactant for fossil fuel exploration, and sanitizer.
The forum included the signing of the partnership agreement between the House of Indonesia in Dubai with PT Danu Arundaya Rajaswa Ulung. The partnership which facilitates marketing activities for Indonesia palm oil products in the United Arab Emirates and Middle East regions is the active response to the launching of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.
Media Liaison Officer
Indonesia Pavilion
mirta.de2021@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter