Excel London has secured approval for an additional 25,000sqm, increasing its floorspace by 25%
ExCeL London has secured Newham Planning Committee approval to expand the venue, which will increase the building's usable event space by 25,000sqm.LONDON, ENGLAND, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExCel London has recently secured the go-ahead for a planned extension of their international exhibition centre on the Royal Victoria Dock in Newham, East London, which is set to bring 130 jobs to the London Docklands. The exhibition centre, which is already one of the most high-profile venues in the UK for large events, currently has a floor space of 100,000 sqm available for hosting conferences. Since April 2020, this space has served as a mass vaccination centre, housing the UK's first NHS Nightingale hospital.
The expansion, which has now been approved by the Newham Council planning committee, will increase the venue's conference and event space by 25,000 sqm with new catering facilities, meeting spaces and breakout rooms being added to the east of the existing site. Plans also include investment in pedestrian and cycle routes around the venue, as well as improved landscaping and planting to boost biodiversity across the site and the surrounding docklands. Tom Bristow, Managing Director of Plus Exhibition Stands, UK leaders, said: "We are delighted with the news as this is an extremely popular event and will create a significant impact for the local community and the visiting economy."
By securing this expansion now, ExCel has made a brave move in supporting their long-term future as they bid to boost the local economy and consolidate their position as one of the UK's top conference venues. The CEO of Excel London, Jeremy Rees, is delighted too, declaring it as "a unique opportunity" to impact the local and city-wide economies. Rees explained that during construction, it is expected 130 jobs will be created locally, offering new full-time positions for young people, as well as apprenticeships. A further 170 jobs will also be available once the venue is open.
Aside from benefitting the local Newham economy, this is also fantastic news for London's events sector. The Excel Centre is a major boon to the London events industry, which has been lagging behind Europe in recent years. According to Rees, the company contributed £4.5bn to the UK economy prior to the pandemic, attracting as many as 25% of the city's business tourists. As laid out in their initial proposals, which were announced in January, the planned expansion will lift Excel into the top 40 largest exhibitions facilities in the world, boosting those numbers even further.
Construction is expected to begin next year, 12 years after the venue's initial expansion in 2010, with a completion date set for 2024. It is hoped that the expansion will send a strong signal that London continues to develop its reputation for world-leading facilities and remains a key destination for events organisers across the world. The construction of a more flexible, high-end events space in the East London area will have a significant impact in the competition against other world cities to host events and provide much-needed breathing room for a UK events industry that has been so severely impacted by the pandemic.
