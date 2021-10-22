Longstanding digital arts and crafts website has a new home at DigitalScrapbook.com
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marisa Lerin announced that her longstanding digital scrapbooking community website, Pixel Scrapper, has a new name and new online home: DigitalScrapbook.com.
Marisa founded Pixel Scrapper in 2010, as a hobby site to host designs and graphics for digital scrapbooking and hybrid crafting. The site quickly grew, becoming a full-time business in 2012, when Marisa transitioned the website to be a community hub and marketplace for all things digital scrapbooking related. The site became a registered public benefit company in 2019, and now serves over one million page views per month, along with more than 150,000 downloads.
“I had always loved paper scrapbooking,” says Marisa, “but as my lifestyle became one of constantly moving from place to place, I discovered that digital scrapbooking was a much more sustainable hobby for me. Digital scrapbooking is unique from paper scrapbooking, and I found that most traditional scrapbooking websites had little emphasis on digital crafts--which is why I started Pixel Scrapper. I wanted the site to be DigitalScrapbook.com from the beginning, but the price of that domain was out of reach for me in 2010. Happily, I was able to finally acquire the digitalscrapbook.com domain name in late 2020, and we have just finished rebranding Pixel Scrapper to be the site I had always wanted it to be: DigitalScrapbook.com.”
DigitalScrapbook.com offers digital scrapbooking tutorials, community forums, an open project gallery, and a growing collection of over 150,000 graphics and kits pertaining to digital arts and crafts. The site sets itself apart from other digital scrapbooking stores by offering free daily downloads to users, fostering hobbyist designers in an area known as the “Commons,” and providing affordable unlimited download subscription plans.
“Almost everything on our site is available for free via our download credit system,” explains Marisa. “The reason we can do that is because we are a public benefit company, and rely partly on donations to survive.”
As a registered benefit company in the state of Oregon, DigitalScrapbook.com has committed to serving the greater good, and putting benefits to community and society ahead of profits. Their benefit company mission statement outlines ways in which the company is working to achieve these goals through governance, commitment to community, commitment to customers, commitment to society, and commitment to environmental sustainability as evaluated by the standards of an unbiased third party called Benefit Corporations for Good.
“Serving the global digital scrapbooking community well is the most important thing to me,” says Marisa. “When I started this journey ten years ago, one of the first things I did was sit down and write a manifesto that was a call to generosity, creativity, and community. We have users who are still using our website today who signed up ten years ago, and I think the thing that keeps them coming back is that vision. I hope our new domain name will help more people find us, and I hope our vision and community-focus will continue to convert new users into long-term community members.”
DigitalScrapbook.com history:
2010: Founded by Marisa Lerin as a hobby site to host her digital scrapbooking creations (pixeledmemories.com).
2012: Relaunched as a community site with tutorials, forums, and multiple designers (pixelscrapper.com). Also became a full-time business.
2013: Marisa writes the first version of what is now the DigitalScrapbook.com manifesto.
2019: Registered as a benefit company in the state of Oregon.
2020: finally purchased digitalscrapbook.com domain name after ten years of attempting to acquire it.
2021: rebranded and moved to a new home at DigitalScrapbook.com.
DigitalScrapbook.com website statistics:
1 million+ page views per month.
120,000+ registered users.
200+ countries and territories represented by our users.
150,000+ graphics and designs hosted.
150,000+ downloads served per month.
50,000+ freebies downloaded per month.
100,000+ community projects hosted.
7+ minutes: average time a user spends on the site.
17+ pages: average number of pages users look at per visit.
4.9: average verified TrustPilot rating.
