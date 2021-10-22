Global Memory Chips Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Memory Chips Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Memory Chips Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the memory chips market is expected to grow from $75.08 billion in 2020 to $82.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $102.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the memory chip market.

The memory chip market consists of sales of memory chips. A memory chip is a semiconducting chip comprising of numerous capacitors and transistors that can hold the data temporarily through random access memory (RAM), or permanently through read only memory (ROM).

Trends In The Global Memory Chips Market

Companies in the memory chip market are developing chips with major technological changes that contribute to the growth of demand for memory chips. Researchers are creating memory chips that can store and process the data, reducing the time and energy required to transfer data and increase the speed of processors. For instance, Samsung Electronics announced mass production of fifth-generation V-NAND memory chips that transfer data faster and additionally has the fastest data write speed at 500-microseconds (µs). This write speed is a 30% improvement over the previous generation, and the read-time has significantly reduced to 50µs. Technological advances reducing the data transfer time and energy contribute to the growth of the market.

Global Memory Chips Market Segments:

The global memory chips market is further segmented:

By Type: Volatile, Non Volatile

By Application: Laptop/PCs, Camera, Smartphone

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global memory chips market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Memory Chips Market Organizations Covered: Samsung Group, Sony Corporation, Toshiba, SK Hynix, Micron Technology, Intel, Transcend Information, Fujitsu Microelectronics Inc., NXP, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Western Digital, Taiwan Semiconductor, Tsmc, Ti, Mediatek, Avago, Renesas.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

