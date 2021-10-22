Epigenetics Market still promises 13.6 % CAGR by 2027

Increase in genome mapping programs and number of R&D activities drive the growth of the global epigenetics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Epigenetics Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Enzymes, and Instruments), Application (Oncology and Non-Oncology), and End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.The global epigenetics industry was pegged at $771.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.16 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027.Technological advancements, rise in prevalence of cancer, and increase in genome mapping programs and number of R&D activities drive the growth of the global epigenetics market. However, standardization concerns regarding epigenetics-based diagnostics and lack of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Covid-19 scenario:Since the Covid-19 outbreak, researchers have been working to find a vaccine against Covid-19 virus. In addition, the use of targeted antiviral therapies such as rapamycin, remdesivir, ribavirin, and other epigenetic drugs have been demonstrated to inhibit the infection.Researchers have been trying to understand how epigenetics could prevent viral proliferation, so that vaccines could be developed to specifically target the replicating mechanism of virus.During the pandemic, the number of epigenetic research activities and awareness regarding epigenetic drugs have been increased.Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/846?reqfor=covid The global epigenetics market is analyzed across product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the kits segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as Abcam Plc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Active Motif, Inc., Illumina Inc., Diagenode, PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and Zymo Research. What is the market value of Epigenetics Market report in forecast period? What would be forecast period in the market report? What is the market value of Epigenetics Market in 2020? Which is base year calculated in the Epigenetics Market report? Does the Epigenetics Market company is profiled in the report? Which are the top companies hold the market share in Epigenetics Market? Does the Epigenetics Market report provides Value Chain Analysis? What are the key trends in the Epigenetics Market report? Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.