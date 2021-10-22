Arthroscopy Devices Market: Increasing Prevalence of Obesity and Sleep Disorders to Rise Demand 2028

Hemostasis during arthroscopy procedures. This has led to increase in demand for radiofrequency systems to execute arthroscopy interventions.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Arthroscopy Devices Market by Product (Arthroscopic Implants, Arthroscopes, Fluid Management Systems, Radiofrequency Systems, Visualization Systems, Powered Shaver Systems, and Other Arthroscopy Equipment) and Application (Knee Arthroscopy, Hips Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy, Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Sophisticated radiofrequency systems employing wireless and USB technology have revolutionized minimally invasive surgeries by offering precise soft-tissue ablation, cutting of blood vessels, and hemostasis during arthroscopy procedures. This has led to increase in demand for radiofrequency systems to execute arthroscopy interventions.

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that helps surgeons examine and treat bone and joint related problems using an arthroscope and other arthroscopy devices (such as visualization systems, arthroscopic implants, power shaver systems, radiofrequency devices, and others). They are essential to diagnose and treat osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, bone tumor, and others. The market for arthroscopy devices has grown tremendously in the recent years due to increase in number of sport injuries, rapid ageing population and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Arthrex, Inc.
Conmed Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG
Medtronic, Plc
Richard Wolf GmbH
Smith & Nephew, Plc
Stryker Corporation
Wright Medical Group N.V.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.