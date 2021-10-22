RE: RUTLAND BARRACKS / DUI CRASH *UPDATE*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI
CASE#: 21B404335
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/21/2021 2010 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 30
TOWN: West Pawlet
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Pawlet Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Laurie L. Folger
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Pawlet, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Doug Hatch
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor rear end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to 1290 Vermont Route 30 in the Town of West Pawlet, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash.
Through investigation, Troopers determined the operator (Folger) of a vehicle involved in the crash was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash. Folger was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Castleton Police Department for DUI. Folger was later released with a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time to a sober party.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Superior Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/08/2021 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ray Domingus
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701
Office: 802-773-9101
Cell: 802-585-5263
Fax: 802-775-6968
