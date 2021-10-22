RE: RUTLAND BARRACKS / DUI CRASH *UPDATE*

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

CASE#: 21B404335

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/21/2021 2010 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 30

TOWN: West Pawlet

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North Pawlet Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Laurie L. Folger

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Pawlet, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Doug Hatch

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor rear end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to 1290 Vermont Route 30 in the Town of West Pawlet, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash.

Through investigation, Troopers determined the operator (Folger) of a vehicle involved in the crash was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash. Folger was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Castleton Police Department for DUI. Folger was later released with a citation to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time to a sober party.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Superior Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/08/2021 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

