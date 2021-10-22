Cash4Carz.Com Enables Consumers to Sell Cars from Home with Ease and Simplicity

The company is known for its professional and quick cash-secured service that buys cars, trucks, and vans from people right at their homes in 15-20 minutes.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cash4Carz.com is pleased to announce it is the only service that enables clients to quickly and easily sell their car from home for cash.For the past 40 years, Cash for Cars has been serving clients in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut to sell their used cars, trucks, box trucks, and used vans – right from the comfort of their own home. What makes the company truly unique is the fact that it doesn’t sell anything on its website, as its main mission is simply to help consumers to sell cars.“If you want to sell your car, van, or truck, we offer the simplest service you could dream of,” says owner of Cash for Cars, Kevin Cunha. “We are the only service that pays clients in cash or certified check for your used vehicle. Throughout our journey, we have helped every type of person to sell cars for cash with the utmost care and respect. We work tirelessly, by shopping with hundreds of both new and used car dealerships in every state, to ensure you’re getting the highest price possible for your vehicle.”According to the company, trading in a used vehicle is a big mistake as consumers can sell their vehicles outside of a dealership for much more money. Instead, Cash for Cars pays clients for vehicles on the same day with either a cash payment or certified bank check. Additionally, the company will even meet clients directly at their local bank for 100% customer satisfaction.“We are the only service in the New York, New Jersey, PA & CT states that not only offer our service at our clients location but we are the only service that gives our customers Same-Day payment, in other words we don’t give our clients a unsecured piece of paper for their used vehicles, we actually pay people either a cash payment or our clients have the choice of meeting our service at their local bank and we can either pay them a cash payment or a certified bank check which is the same as a cash payment for your car, truck or used van.”For more information about Cash for Cars, or to sell a car from home with a free quote, please visit https://cash4carz.com/ About Cash for CarsFor the past 40 years, Cash for Cars has been buying and selling used trucks, vans, and cars from clients across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. The company’s main purpose is to help others to sell cars for cash from their home.