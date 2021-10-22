Crust Pizza Co. Announces Opening of its Newest Location in Lafayette, Louisiana

The Lafayette location will officially open on October 26th from 4:00-9:00PM

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crust Pizza Co. , a popular, family-friendly restaurant chain that’s renowned for its Chicago-style thin crust pizza, is pleased to announce that it will be opening a new 2,795-square-foot location in Ambassador Way at 4243 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, on October 26th from 4:00-9:00PM.According to Lafayette Crust Pizza Co. franchise owner Logan Broussard, local residents are excited to hear that Crust Pizza Co. pizzas will be available in their area.“Our reputation precedes us. Our pizzas are created from fresh dough that’s made hourly and topped with the finest ingredients such as hand-cut cheeses, meats and vegetables. When it comes to taste and quality, we offer the best gourmet pizza there is!”Broussard adds that the restaurant will also serve high-quality pastas, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts. Open for lunch and dinner from Monday to Sunday, Crust Pizza Co. also offers the convenience of ordering online or by phone. Kids eat free every Tuesday, and on ‘Wine Wednesdays,’ patrons can take advantage of half-off all wine on the menu.“We can’t wait for the community to try our award-winning pizzas,” Broussard concludes. “Hope to see you there soon!”For more information about Crust Pizza Co., and to view the menu, visit the website at https://www.crustpizzaco.com About the CompanyEstablished in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Crust Pizza Co. has expanded rapidly and now offers numerous locations throughout Texas and Louisiana. Renowned for its thin-crust, Chicago-style pizza, the restaurant chain also incorporates appetizers, pastas, salads and desserts into its menu. Dine-in as well as take-out options are available.