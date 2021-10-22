Rapidity DX Fully Prepared for New COVID-19 Testing Regulations for Travelers

The company is offering an affordable Rapid Antigen Test – a new option for fully vaccinated travelers who used to require a Day 2 PCR test.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapidity DX is announcing that, as of October 24th, it is prepared to support fully vaccinated travelers who now require a Day 2 Rapid Antigen Test , as opposed to a Day 2 PCR Test.Rapidity DX, a subsidiary of Protein Technologies Ltd, is an SME with its core business coming through contract research organisation services. The company performs work as a Research Technology Organization and is heavily involved in R&D, specialising in molecular biology, protein chemistry, and assay development for the use in diagnostics and biotechnology. Currently, the lab at Rapidity DX is focusing on providing businesses and other organizations with access to expert COVID-19 testing services and an experienced team of specialists.Recently, COVID-19 travel regulations have changed, with fully vaccinated arrivals no longer requiring a Day 2 PCR Test as of October 24th. Instead, travelers can now choose to do a Rapid Antigen Test – a much more affordable and quicker option. To address this recent change, Rapidity DX is reminding the public of its COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test service. The test is performed using a portable lateral flow device at a cost of merely £20.“Our COVID-19 test is a self-performed at home on day zero, one, or two on arrival to the UK,” says a spokesperson for the company. “The passenger simply needs to upload a picture of the completed test, alongside their passport, for a member of our clinical team to verify the result. Not only that, but our interface is very user friendly, meaning anyone can carry out the process. It really is that quick and easy.”Rapidity DX’s Rapid Antigen Test can be booked through the company’s website as of October 22nd, 2021.For more information about Rapidity DX, or to book, please visit https://rapiditydx.com/rapid-antigen-day-2-test/ About Protein Technologies LtdIn addition to specialising in protein chemistry, molecular biology, and assay development for the use in biotechnology and diagnostics, Protein Technologies Ltd also provides contract research to services to the biopharma industry. The company predominantly supports fields of recombinant protein production (both upstream and downstream processes), protein engineering, molecular analysis, and characterisation of small molecules; this being one of the company’s main value propositions.