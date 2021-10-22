Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Attack in Superior

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news of the attack on the people at the elevator in Superior, Nebraska.

“The news of the attack on Agrex Elevator in Superior is shocking and devastating. Susanne and I are praying for the victims of the attack. The Nebraska State Patrol is leading the investigation.”