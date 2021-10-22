Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,414 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Attack in Superior

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Attack in Superior

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news of the attack on the people at the elevator in Superior, Nebraska.

 

“The news of the attack on Agrex Elevator in Superior is shocking and devastating. Susanne and I are praying for the victims of the attack. The Nebraska State Patrol is leading the investigation.”

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Attack in Superior

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.