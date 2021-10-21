Oct 18-22 is Community Bank Week

October 21, 2021

Salem — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has proclaimed Oct. 18-22 as Community Bank Week. The week honors local banks and their employees for their economic and civic contributions in communities across the state.

Oregon community banks provide more than 5,300 family wage jobs through more than 350 branch and loan offices, $3.7 billion in home purchase and refinance loans, and safeguards $30 billion in deposits. They also make 80 percent of all agriculture-related loans.

Oregon's community banks, most of which are chartered by the Department of Consumer and Business Services, play an essential role in promoting the economic health and prosperity of the state. In some communities, they are the sole provider of banking products and services and sometimes the largest employer.

“Our state banks continue to support small businesses and agriculture in Oregon, as well as provide banking services and create jobs," said Andrew Stolfi, DCBS director. “State banks also are committed to Oregonians through their 64,000 volunteer hours each year and the millions of dollars they have pledged to support people affected by COVID-19, the wildfires, and racial inequality."

State-chartered banks throughout Oregon are celebrating Community Bank Week in their local neighborhoods. To learn more about Oregon's state chartered banks, go to https://www.oregonbankers.com/local.html.

###

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. Visit dcbs.oregon.gov and dfr.oregon.gov.