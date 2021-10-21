Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,457 in the last 365 days.

SLC IT Worker Arrested for Trading City Info for Sex/Money

SALT LAKE CITY – On September 20, 2021, Utah Attorney General’s office investigations officers arrested Salt Lake City IT worker Patrick Kevin Driscoll for illegally accessing confidential information and selling it to a sex worker (pimp) in exchange for money and sex.

Driscoll is facing charges that include aiding prostitution, exploiting prostitution, theft, obstruction of justice, and computer crimes. 

*Link to the Probable Cause Affidavit here.*.

While investigating a separate human trafficking case, two sex workers told investigators that Driscoll was providing the suspect with “law enforcement sensitive data that was not available to the public.”

The witnesses say Driscoll instilled fear in them and used the nickname “The Guardian”. 

During the investigation, AG investigators discovered electronic storage devices that contained confidential files, including sensitive law enforcement data such as names and phone numbers of undercover officers as well as other restricted documents accessible only through restricted databases or files.

###

Related

You just read:

SLC IT Worker Arrested for Trading City Info for Sex/Money

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.