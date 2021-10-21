SLC IT Worker Arrested for Trading City Info for Sex/Money

SALT LAKE CITY – On September 20, 2021, Utah Attorney General’s office investigations officers arrested Salt Lake City IT worker Patrick Kevin Driscoll for illegally accessing confidential information and selling it to a sex worker (pimp) in exchange for money and sex.

Driscoll is facing charges that include aiding prostitution, exploiting prostitution, theft, obstruction of justice, and computer crimes.

*Link to the Probable Cause Affidavit here.*.

While investigating a separate human trafficking case, two sex workers told investigators that Driscoll was providing the suspect with “law enforcement sensitive data that was not available to the public.”

The witnesses say Driscoll instilled fear in them and used the nickname “The Guardian”.

During the investigation, AG investigators discovered electronic storage devices that contained confidential files, including sensitive law enforcement data such as names and phone numbers of undercover officers as well as other restricted documents accessible only through restricted databases or files.

