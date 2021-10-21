Application Release Automation Market Statistics 2021: Innovation and Product Optimization to Boost Growth
Reducing timeline and increasing departmental agility and flexibility are some of the benefits offered by the application release automation.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aster delivery of software reduced operational risk, continuous delivery, and streamlined software adoption, flexibility, scalability, security, and low cost are some of the key driving factors of this market. In addition to this, it also provides accelerated time to market service and application release processes. The increased user engagement, growing digitalization, and rising demand for improved audience experience are also some of the factors contributing to the growth of this market. However, complexity in configuration and failed deployment of applications. Furthermore, reduce delivery delays and automated delivery techniques and advancement in the AI, adoption of cloud, and its use in component development is expected to bring lucent opportunities for the application release automation market .
Major players analyzed include IBM Corp., CA Technologies Inc., VMware Inc., BMC Software Inc., Automic Software Inc., Electric cloud Inc., Microsoft Corp., Red Hat Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Cloudbees Inc .
Impact of COVID-19 on Application Release Automation Market:
• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries across the globe. Further, lockdown enforcements and restrictions on movements of non-essential goods as well as resources in various countries has disrupted supply chain of electronic components & networking equipment. This, has led to delay in supply of electronic components required in manufacturing of the network equipment.
• Companies have continued to expand cloud services and application development service during the pandemic. Before the pandemic took hold various organizations were providing manual release of applications to customers
