ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market 2021: Ready to Observe Significant Growth Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research
ENT & bronchoscopy devices, such as development of smaller hearing aids that are not visible from outside. This has increased the adoption of hearing aids”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smelling disorders, hearing disorders as well as problems associated with speaking or snoring are rectified by ENT devices. The complete airway of a patient including lungs and alveoli is examined via bronchoscopy. Both ENT & bronchoscopy devices assist otolaryngologists for the treatment of patients suffering from disorders of ear, nose, throat, and related structures of the head & neck.
The market is driven by high incidence of hearing and nasal disorders, new technological advancements in ENT & bronchoscopy devices, growth in geriatric population, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive procedures. However, this growth is limited by high cost of these devices (especially in developing nations) and lack of skilled professionals. The demand for cosmetic ENT procedures and emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide several opportunities for key players.
Hearing care devices is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, due to increase in incidence of hearing disorders and technological innovations in hearing devices, such as development of miniature hearing aids, anti-inflammatory drug-releasing cochlear implants, and auditory brainstem implants.
Surgical ENT & bronchoscopy devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% in the future, owing to increased demand for radiofrequency devices, balloon sinus dilation devices, and ENT lasers.
The market is driven by factors such as rise in incidence of hearing and nasal disorders, new technological advancements in ENT & bronchoscopy devices, growth in geriatric population, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive procedures. However, the market growth is limited by high cost of these devices (especially in developing nations) and dearth of skilled professionals. Conversely, the demand for cosmetic ENT procedures and the emerging markets of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.
Rise in focus of market vendors on emerging markets, namely, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions, is expected to boost the market growth. According to the estimates of World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 14% (about 28 million people) of the Brazilian population suffers from some kind of hearing problem. In addition, estimates of The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) also reported that approximately 5.2% (9.8 million people) of the Brazilian population suffers from hearing loss directly. Among these individuals, nearly 2.6 million are deaf and 7.2 million have difficulty in hearing. Furthermore, around 20% of Brazilian pre-school children are estimated to suffer from hearing loss. Approximately 15‐20% of the Brazilian population (nearly one-fifth) suffers from tinnitus (perception of noise or ringing in the ears). Thus, Brazil offers a huge customer base to the ENT & bronchoscopy device manufacturers.
The list of key players profiled in this report include Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg, Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.), Cochlear Limited, Hoya Corporation (Pentax medical), Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Entellus Medical, Inc., MED-EL, Sivantos Pte. Ltd. and GN Store Nord A/S.
Key players in the value chain include IntriCon Corporation, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Oticon Medical, HayMed Instruments, and OPTOMIC ESPANA S.A.
