Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on ESOP Transaction for Odyssey Landscaping, Inc.
Odyssey Landscaping, Inc. is pleased to announce its transition to employee ownership by becoming a 100% employee-owned company.
We created the ESOP to reward our team that has worked so hard to make this a successful company. By taking this path, we have maintained the culture and legacy developed over the Company's history.”PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odyssey Landscaping, Inc. (Odyssey or the Company) is pleased to announce its transition to employee ownership by becoming a 100% employee-owned company through the sale of stock to a newly created Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Atlantic Management Company, Inc. (Atlantic) served as independent financial advisor to the trustee of the ESOP.
— Martin Gates, President
Odyssey was founded in 1982 in California by Martin Gates and initially focused on landscape installation. The Company has since expanded to include landscape design, construction, maintenance, and erosion control services. The Company primarily provides landscape construction and maintenance services, as well as erosion and concrete services. The Company has approximately 140 employees.
Cory Melnick of Atlantic stated, "We are proud to have worked on Odyssey's transition to employee ownership and are greatly looking forward to following the new employee owners' future successes."
Founded in 1968, Atlantic Management Company, Inc. is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies from its offices in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and New Orleans, Louisiana.
