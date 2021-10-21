U.S. Secretary of Education Announces Recipients of the 2021 Terrel H. Bell Awards for Outstanding School Leadership

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona today announced the recipients of the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership for 2021. Eight school leaders from the 2021 cohort of National Blue Ribbon Schools will be honored during the National Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

“Bell awardees are truly extraordinary leaders,” Secretary Cardona said. “Being chosen for this distinction puts school leaders in special company. As a former principal, I know how much time and energy school leaders devote to caring for their school communities and preparing students for success. Over the last 18 months, in the face of unprecedented circumstances, these school leaders have found creative ways to protect, nurture, and engage children, families, and school staff. Bell awardees have worked tirelessly, investing every ounce of their energy and expertise in their schools and students. Congratulations on this special recognition.”

Named for the second U.S. Secretary of Education, Terrel H. Bell, the Bell Award honors school leaders who are committed to education as a powerful and liberating force in people’s lives. The award is part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. Principals are nominated by their school communities during the final stages of the National Blue Ribbon Schools application process.

The U.S. Department of Education, together with the National Association of Elementary School Principals, the Association for Middle Level Education, and the National Association of Secondary School Principals, present the Bell Awards to principals of National Blue Ribbon Schools for their outstanding work and the vital role they play in guiding their students and schools to excellence, frequently under challenging circumstances.

The 2021 recipients are:

To learn more about the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program and the Terrel H. Bell Awards, click here.