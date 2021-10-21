Distributed Cloud System Market Statistics 2021: Innovation and Product Optimization to Boost Growth
Due to the data recovery, multiple organizations are able to keep their data safe and secure and thus driving the growth of the distributed cloud system marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of data management generated by high usage of mobile technologies, increased need of low data recovery, growing adoption of digitalization, managing increase workloads and data, enhanced data recovery are some of the key driving factors for the growth of this market. In addition to this, the public clouds services are able to shift towards an enhanced distributed cloud computing with the high end security are also adding the fuel for the growth of this market. However, concerns related to security may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, adoption of cloud technologies, new product launches and rising interest of government to implement and promote cloud technologies are expected to boost the lucent opportunities for the distributed cloud system market.
Major players analyzed include IBM Corp., Amazon web services, Microsoft Corp., VMware Inc., Salesforces Inc., Pivotal Inc, Cloud Sigma Inc., Google LLC, Alibaba Corp., Digital Ocean Inc
Impact of COVID-19 on Distributed Cloud System Market:
1. Companies are suddenly having to enable an increasingly mobile workforce. Rife with technical ramifications and considerations, the notion of remote work has emerged a necessity, requiring businesses to consider.
2. IT leaders of multiple organizations think it is very important to have a consistent operational experience between the edge and public and private clouds. But the data shows there are tremendous obstacles preventing that, mostly around establishing secure and reliable connections between providers, trying to navigate different support and consulting processes, and having to work with various platform services and this issue can be addressed with the help of distributed cloud systems. Hence, the COVID-19 have surely create huge opportunities for the distributed cloud system market in the upcoming years.
