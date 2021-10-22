Battery Recycling Market Demand | Global Industry Innovation to Boost Growth in the Near Future 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Battery Recycling Market Size – USD 16.19 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Battery Recycling Industry Trends –Growth of the automotive industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A surge in demand for recycled products is a significant factor driving the market demand.

The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is influenced by the rising demand for electric as well as hybrid electric vehicles where lithium-ion batteries are used extensively. Adoption of these vehicles results in a price hike of battery materials such as cobalt and lithium, hence making the recycling of lithium-ion battery industries more profitable.

The global battery recycling market is expected to reach USD 24.57 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The Battery Recycling market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, Battery Recycling market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis.

Download free sample brochure (customized sample PDF file provided according to your specific requirements) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/43

Factors including safety concerns associated with storage and transportation of used batteries pose limitations in the market. Consistent advancements in the lithium-ion battery recycling market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of the recycling process.

Battery Recycling Market Size – USD 16.19 billion in 2019, Battery Recycling Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Battery Recycling Industry Trends –Growth of the automotive industry

In Battery Recycling market segmentation by manufacturer, the report targets the following companies:

The Global Battery Recycling Market report is furnished with key market statistics organized in the form of charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representations. The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the key market aspects like market size, volume, share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption rate, and other key elements that offer an idea about the prospective expansion of the Battery Recycling industry.

Key participants include Ecobat Logistics, East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Gopher Resource LLC, Retriev Technoloies Inc., Battery Solutions Inc., RSR Corporation, Glencore International AG, Fortum Oyj, Call2Recycle Inc., and Doe Run Company, among others.

Buy an exclusive copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/43

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Battery Recycling market. The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The Battery Recycling industry report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

Regional Analysis By Emergen Research:

The Battery Recycling market in the North America held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.8% in the forecast period. The high demand in the region is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the US. The environmental concern among the governments about the health hazards of the lithium-ion battery is considerably propelling the battery recycling market.

The global Battery Recycling market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Battery Recycling Market at@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/43

By application, consumer electronics contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for battery recycling.

Emergen Research has segmented the global battery recycling market on the basis of type, processing state, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Based

Nickel-Based

Lead-Acid

Others

Battery Recycling Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Extraction of Materials

Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life

Disposal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Significant Features of the Battery Recycling Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

Lead-acid batteries dominated the market in 2019. These batteries are used by several end-users owing to the offering of advantages, including better corrosion & gassing resistance, overcharging, and self-discharge protection, as well as cost and energy efficiency.

Full Toc Of Report:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Battery Recycling Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Battery Recycling Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Surging demand for recycled products

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for energy storage

4.2.2.3. Growth of the automotive industry

4.2.2.4. Strict regulatory norms

4.2.2.5. Concern pertaining to depletion of rare elements

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concerns associated with disposal of batteries

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Battery Recycling Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Lithium-Based

5.1.2. Nickel-Based

5.1.3. Lead-Acid

5.1.4. Others

Continue..!!

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/43

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Take A Look On Related Reports:

Smart Water Management Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-water-management-market

Long Steel Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/long-steel-market

Energy as a Service Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-as-a-service-market

Residential Energy Storage Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/residential-energy-storage-market

Structured Cabling Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/structured-cabling-market

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/powered-agriculture-equipment-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.