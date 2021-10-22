Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Share, Future Business Statics | Global factors influencing the market growth

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size – USD 8.73 billion in 2019, Growth - CAGR of 3.7%, Market trends –Growth of environment-friendly coating technologies.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The changing lifestyle and buying behavior of people, a rise in disposable income, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles are some the factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for automotive refinish is growing due to the rise in disposable income, change in lifestyle and buying behaviour of the consumers, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles.

Automotive refinish coatings are used by market players to address the growing need for maintenance of the vehicle, up-to-date servicing to improve the durability and look of the vehicles by protecting them from any supposed damages and UV radiation. Constant investment in R&D and innovation in refinish coatings, such as eco-friendly high-tech coating materials, which is another driving factor of the market.

The Automotive Refinish Coatings market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, Automotive Refinish Coatings market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis.

Download free sample brochure (customized sample PDF file provided according to your specific requirements) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/124

Strict regulations regarding the products which contain VOC is hindering the market growth. The usage of VOC-containing products releases VOCs resulting to smog and air pollution. To enhance air quality, governments of many countries have implemented a series of control measures.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size – USD 8.73 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.7%, Market trends –Growth of environment-friendly coating technologies.

In Automotive Refinish Coatings market segmentation by manufacturer, the report targets the following companies:

The Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market report is furnished with key market statistics organized in the form of charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representations. The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the key market aspects like market size, volume, share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption rate, and other key elements that offer an idea about the prospective expansion of the Automotive Refinish Coatings industry.

Key participants include The Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd., Matrix System Automotive Finishes, Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, and Berger Paints India Ltd., among others.

Buy an exclusive copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/124

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market. The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts. The Automotive Refinish Coatings industry report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers.

Regional Analysis By Emergen Research:

The Asia Pacific region, mainly China, Japan, and India, has witnessed the expansion of its automotive industry owing to the high demand for commercial and passenger vehicles, increased population and congestion, which, in turn, has led to the growth of the market in the region.

The global Automotive Refinish Coatings market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Automotive Refinish Coatings Market at@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/124

The passenger vehicles segment dominated the market with 40.3% of the share in 2019, in terms of revenue. The demand is expected to increase because of high disposable incomes, substantially changing buying behaviour, and demand for luxury cars.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market on the basis of resin product, type, technology, application, substrate, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

Activator

Filler

Putty

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solvent-borne Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

UV-cured Coatings

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass

Metal

Plastic

Other

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Passenger vehicles

Compact

Executive

Luxury

Significant Features of the Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

Clear coats, offer protection to the paint on vehicles from sun, dust, or water, hold the largest share of the market in 2019. The segment is expected to have a growth rate of 3.9% during the forecast period.

TOC of the Report:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyle

4.2.2.2. Growth of automotive industry

4.2.2.3. Rise of environment friendly coating technologies

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand of UV-curable coating and nanocoatings

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatile costs of raw materials

4.2.3.2. Stringent regulations regarding various VOC-containing products

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Resin Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Resin Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Epoxy

5.1.2. Alkyd

5.1.3. Polyurethane

5.1.4. Others

Chapter 6. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Primer

6.1.2. Basecoat

6.1.3. Clearcoat

6.1.4. Activator

6.1.5. Filler

6.1.6. Putty

Continue..

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/124

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Take A Look On Related Reports:

Smart Water Management Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-water-management-market

Long Steel Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/long-steel-market

Energy as a Service Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-as-a-service-market

Residential Energy Storage Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/residential-energy-storage-market

Structured Cabling Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/structured-cabling-market

Powered Agriculture Equipment Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/powered-agriculture-equipment-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.