Matthew Keezer Talks about Arkansas’ Ozark City – A Rapidly Growing Tourist Attraction for Nature Lovers
EINPresswire.com/ -- When you talk about tradition in the United States, you can’t omit the incredible historical value that exists in the state of Arkansas’ Ozark region. Also known as the Ozark Plateau (or the Ozark Mountains) extends from Arkansas to Oklahoma and the southeastern area of Kansas. It covers a major area of Arkansas (nearly 47,000 miles) and encompasses two mountain ranges; the St. Francis Mountains of Missouri and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas. One of the major growth industries of the Ozarks is tourism with the rapidly growing Northwest Arkansas metro areas that features the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
Travel expert Matthew Keezer notes that Arkansas’ is also commonly called “The Natural State” due to its reputation as one of the most amazing locations for those who enjoy spectacular outdoor vistas and natural beauty. Arkansas, itself, contains over 9,500 miles of rivers and streams and over 600,000 acres of picturesque lakes! In the midst of all this natural splendor you’ll find the town of Ozark with a number of tourist attractions that range from tours of Arkansas’ wine country to the opportunity to check out the region’s natural resources and cultural history.
For those who wish to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, Matthew Keezer also says that you’ll have the opportunity for camping in areas such as the Aux Arc Park, which features 87 camp sites with amenities such as electric and water hookups and can accommodate both tent and RV campers. For a more urban-type experience, you can enjoy tours of the several wineries, which are located nearby, or view the artwork created by early Native American residents of the area.
Things to do in and near Ozark City
Matthew Keezer points out that this can be the ultimate travel spot for those who are looking for nature-oriented relaxation activities (such as world-class fishing) and traditional American Art exploration:
∙The Altus Heritage House Museum – Located in downtown Ozark, this museum features coal mining equipment and other artifacts from the early days of Arkansas settlers. The building that houses the museum is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
∙Visit the Local Wineries – Within five miles of Ozark, you’ll discover several wineries. Some of these wineries have been in existence for over a many years. For example, The Mount Bethel Winery has been owned by the same family for over 100 years! It offers wines that are created from fruit such as; elderberry, wild plum, blackberry and blueberry.
∙Aux Arc Park – Besides camping locations, the park is also home to extensive fishing locations for both shoreline and boat fishing and hiking trails.
Matthew Keezer wants to let potential tourists know that now is the best time to begin planning that next vacation to the out-of-the-way, but very popular tourist location of Ozark, Arkansas. By doing this, you can avoid the larger crowds of tourists who also want to visit Ozark’s natural sites attractions. Whether you are planning to go alone or with friends and/or loved ones, make this your primary choice for that much-deserved vacation getaway. Of course, Matthew Keezer also suggests that you follow all of the current COVID restrictions that are in place and can be found on authorized websites.
