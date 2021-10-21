For the seventh year, on October 21, 2021, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the OAG employees participated in the Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) Purple Day event. Every year, OAG employees are encouraged to “Go Purple” in support of survivors and to raise awareness and take a stand against domestic violence.

“It is a sad reality that many Texans don’t feel safe at home, and I am extremely proud of the effort my office takes to fight domestic violence and protect Texas families,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Together we can work to bring awareness to this widespread issue and provide victims the state resources that are available to get them the help they desperately need.”

The OAG’s efforts to promote domestic violence awareness demonstrates the office’s commitment to helping victims and survivors of domestic violence establish and maintain a life free from abuse. Texas is home to an estimated 5 million family violence survivors and the OAG will continue to work and bring awareness to this issue as we serve Texas families. Please join Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Office of the Attorney General in their efforts to bring additional attention and in their efforts to end domestic violence.

To learn more about DVAM and find other ways to participate, visit the Texas Council on Family Violence or National Resource Center on Domestic Violence.​

Additional agency Family Violence Resources include: