Master’s Ranch Founder Retires
Master's Ranch Christian Academy (MRCA), a residential care facility that changes lives for adolescent men and women domiciled in Myrtle, MO, is sad to announce the retirement of its founder, Pastor David Bosley.
In 2007, Pastor David Bosley and his wife Tresa began their work with at-risk kids. Since that time, Master’s Ranch has grown and is now a recognized leader in the world of Christ-centered adolescent care. It is also a premier school and ministry serving struggling teens from around the world. Master’s Ranch supports those with ADHD, ADD, RAD, anger and behavioral issues, and other self-destructive tendencies. The young men trusted to the care of Master’s Ranch are restored and healed while gaining vocational skills, education, resources, friendships, and faith-based counseling. In an outdoor, ranch-style, working-farm environment, they learn the value of hard work, personal responsibility, achievement, discipline, and respect.
Pastor David and his wife started Master’s Ranch with a single home. Their work and service quickly grew and developed into a dormitory serving multiple children. Then the work expanded into a school. Soon a farm was added. Within a few years, a junior-high campus was added. Now, Master’s Ranch Christian Academy has a junior-high boys residential program, a senior-high boys residential program, and a facility that serves at-risk teenage young ladies. The goals are that all their residents will discover a fresh start and focus, new direction and purpose, hope, confidence, self-esteem, emotional attachments, and real-world skills. All this and more equip residents for a successful path and return to life.
Under the guidance and direction of its Founding Pastor, David Bosley, Master’s Ranch grew into a program that ascended from obscurity to prominence.
Under Pastor David Bosley’s leadership, Master’s Ranch:
Grew from a single home for at-risk teen boys to a multi-campus institution that concentrates care on the at-risk population of at risk kids
Built a model of care that is effective and unique in its approach
Attracted and employed professional staff that personifies its mission to help and rescue at-risk young men and women
Served hundreds of families who entrusted the staff with their children from all parts of the world
Dr. Ken Tombley, Interim Executive Director, said of Pastor David Bosley’s retirement:
“We are sad to see Pastor David retire. He and his wife have done so much for so many families. We are proud to have the chance to build a legacy ministry that is possible because of his hard work, visionary leadership, and enduring sacrifice.”
Pastor David Bosley’s retirement from Master’s Ranch has been submitted to the new board of directors and goes into effect as of October 1, 2021.
