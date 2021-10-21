Governor Abbott Announces National Semiconductor Centers Texas Task Force

October 21, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the formation of the National Semiconductor Centers Texas Task Force, which will coordinate the development of a proposal to the U.S. Department of Commerce with the intention of making the Lone Star State the future site of the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) and the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP). The Texas Task Force will bring together semiconductor industry stakeholders from the private sector, community partners, and higher education institutions to collaborate on the Texas initiative.

As part of the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Public Law 116-283), Congress established for the designation of the NSTC and NAPMP by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The NSTC and NAPMP will become a hub for industry, academia and the broader research community, and government to come together to serve as a nexus for conducting advanced semiconductor research and prototyping that strengthens the domestic semiconductor ecosystem. "Texas is the ideal location for both the NSTC and NAPMP due to our industry leadership and continued innovation in the semiconductor sector, which is poised to remain strong well into the future,” said Governor Abbott. "This initiative is critical for reinforcing the domestic semiconductor supply chain and is essential to our national security. In 2021, Texas was ranked number 1 in the country for its leadership in semiconductors, and we continue to see significant capital investment in areas across the state. In addition, the Lone Star State has prioritized developing our large and highly skilled workforce in this sector, ranking number 2 nationally for employment in semiconductor and machinery manufacturing, employing over 29,000 Texans. "With Texas at the helm of this initiative, our growing tech community, world class research institutions, and emphasis on innovation through collaboration will surely keep the nation on the cutting-edge of advancements in this sector. Texas offers the foundation necessary to fully address the country’s commercial and defense needs in the semiconductor arena.” The state’s leadership in information technology, advanced manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturing has led to the state’s ranking as the nation’s number 1 exporter of semiconductors and other electronic components for the past ten consecutive years. More than 200 semiconductor manufacturing establishments call Texas home, and the state has seen a nearly 35% increase in establishments since 2015. Members of the NSC Texas Task Force include the Office of the Governor, Texas Workforce Commission, Dallas Regional Chamber, Austin Chamber, Greater:SATX, Greater Houston Partnership, Borderplex Alliance, Texas Association of Manufacturers, Austin Regional Manufacturing Association, Texas Association of Business, Texas Economic Development Corporation, Applied Materials, National Security Innovation Council, Tower Semiconductor, NI, NXP, Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, Toppan Photomasks, UT Austin, UT Dallas, Texas A&M, Texas State University, Rice University, and Texas Tech University among others. The first meeting for the initiative was held Tuesday, October 19, 2021.