Packaging Manufacturer to Invest $47 Million Catawba County Expansion

WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK], a global manufacturer of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, will create 50 new jobs in Catawba County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest more than $47 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Claremont.

“North Carolina has proven, yet again, to be the top choice for growing companies,” said Governor Cooper. “Global manufacturers count on a strong workforce to help them meet their growth projections, and we’re pleased with Westrock’s choice of North Carolina’s stable economy, resilient people and premier location.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, WestRock is a leading provider of paper and packaging solutions with over 50,000 employees and more than 300 locations worldwide. The facility in Claremont is part of the company’s consumer packaging business and manufactures food, foodservice, and beverage packaging for some of the world’s leading brands. This expansion includes a new building that will add 285,000 square feet to the current manufacturing footprint.

“WestRock is proud to be part of the Claremont community, and we look forward growing our team in the area,” said Patrick Kivits, President of WestRock Consumer Packaging. “This facility is an important part of WestRock’s production of sustainable, fiber-based packaging, and we are pleased to make this investment in Catawba County.”

“North Carolina provides a reliable infrastructure and manufacturing workforce for the global operations of companies like WestRock,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “As outlined in our First in Talent plan, we will continue investing in our greatest asset, North Carolina’s talented and diverse people, and preparing them to be the world-class workforce that world-class companies need.”

Although wages will vary by position, the average annual salary for the new positions is $48,422, creating a potential payroll impact of more than $2.4 million per year. The overall average annual wage in Catawba County is $43,920.

A performance-based grant of $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with WestRock’s expansion in North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is an outstanding win for the people of Claremont and the entire state of North Carolina,” said N.C. Representative Mitchell S. Setzer. “We’re proud that our region continues to be the top choice for companies that serve the global market and that WestRock sees the value of operating in our state.”

“WestRock has been an outstanding corporate citizen to Catawba County for 25 years,” said N.C. Senator Dean Proctor. “We appreciate the work of the outstanding economic development leaders, local and state officials that helped the company increase their investment in our community.”

Joining the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Catawba County, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, Western Piedmont Council of Governments and the City of Claremont.