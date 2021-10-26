SOLAR PANEL COMPANY OBTAINS BRAND AUTHORIZATION

LUCID SOLAR SIGNS AGREEMENT TO LICENSE WITH RENESOLA TO SUPPLY IN NORTH AMERICA

RENESOLA (NYSE:SOL)

I am very excited to announce that we came to an agreement with a global player and this partnership will allow us to provide even larger utility scale projects in the US and globally.” — Charles Meitus, the CEO of LUCID SOLAR

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUCID SOLAR , a renewable and global solar PV (Photovoltaics) provider reaches an agreement with Renesola , one of the top Tier 1 Solar module Company to provide these Brands’ modules in the US.With this agreement, Lucid Solar will be manufacturing, distributing, and supplying Renesola Solar modules as it has obtained brand authorization to distribute them in the US. Charles Meitus , the CEO of LUCID SOLAR stated: “I am very excited to announce that we came to an agreement with a global player and this partnership will allow us to provide even larger utility scale projects in the US and globally. Also, our Company will supply some of the world’s best known, full line high end solar modules. This license and distribution agreement will only strengthen LUCID SOLAR’s position in the market”.About LUCID SOLAR: LUCID SOLAR is a one-stop source solar equipment supplier, committed to providing high quality products with superior service. Established in 2013, Lucid Solar is a global solar PV distributor, supplying high quality and excellent value solar solutions to the market. The company has a variety of choices for the customers with state of the art technologies, competitive price points, and excellent customer service. For further information go to: https://lucidsolar.net/ About Renesola: Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of green energy products. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com Contact: Charles Meitus, CEO @ LUCID SOLAR @ charles.meitus@lucidsolar.netPublic relations contact: Melike Ayan @ melike.nyc@gmail.com or +1 212-980-8090Sales: Call : (847) 946 0482 us.sales@lucidsolar.net

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT SOLAR ENERGY BENEFITS AND LUCID, WATCH THIS VIDEO: