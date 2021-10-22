Coral Springs Woman Didn’t Allow Pandemic to Stop Her Dream Business
Carla Joseph, Nurse Practitioner, Delivering Beauty, Building Confidence, and Growing With Her CommunityCORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITE STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Carla Joseph, Nurse Practitioner, decided to use her more than ten years of nursing experience to open her own wellness clinic in Coral Springs, she knew she wanted it to be a place that represented her community as well as her personal desire to infuse beauty into everyone she encountered.
Earlier this year, Joseph opened NutriFlo Medspa & IV Lounge, 5619 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs. Now, she’s preparing for the holiday season while also creating opportunities for residents to prepare themselves for the possible “Twindemic” being predicted.
According to various news sources, the mixture of Cold & Flu season, which results in tens of thousands of hospitalizations for RSV, with continued challenges of COVID and its variants, can wreak havoc on our hospital season.
But, what if Coral Springs residents could boost their immunity with ongoing healthy doses of vitamins and minerals which will allow their bodies to better protect themselves?
They can and Joseph’s IV Hydration Lounge provides these services in a medically-supervised setting.
WHAT IS IV HYDRATION THERAPY
IV (intravenous) therapy delivers vitamins and nutrients directly into the bloodstream. Our IV drips are more effective than taking supplements by mouth (i.e. pills or liquids) because it bypasses your digestive system. Therefore, 100% of the vitamins are absorbed directly by the body’s cells.
BENEFITS DURING TWINDEMIC
Many people take supplements to boost their immune system but less than half of these supplements are absorbed by the body. The rest are excreted as waste. Yes, waste. During a season when every advantage to health matters, IV Hydration Therapy allows your body the best chance to be its healthiest.
LEARN MORE FROM JOSEPH
As a tenured nurse practitioner and healthcare advocate, Joseph serves as the perfect spokesperson for you when it comes to wellness in Coral Springs. Schedule time to interview her by contacting her at her personal email, c.josephmsn@gmail.com, or by calling her at 954-249-3956.
