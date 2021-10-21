Metro Credit Union Partners with Insuritas

Massachusetts' largest state-charted credit union today launched a partnership between Metro Insurance Advisors and Insuritas

Partnering with Insuritas gives those looking to insure their homes, cars, or even themselves, a convenient and secure way to find the right coverage for the right price.” — Robert Cashman, President, and CEO of Metro CU

EAST WINDSOR, CT, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Credit Union, Massachusetts' largest state-charted credit union, today launched a partnership between Metro Insurance Advisors and Insuritas to offer Metro members a wide range of insurance coverage solutions through a user-friendly, convenient, and secure online platform. Insuritas is an established partner with a proven product and sales process, with over 150 programs across credit unions and banks.

Through this partnership, Metro will continue to offer auto, home, and renters' insurance to its members, while introducing additional new insurance products and coverage. For personal coverage, insurance options will include pet, identity theft, travel, earthquake, flood, umbrella, and professional liability. There is also an addition of commercial coverage to business organizations. Multiple options for participating carriers give more choices to members.



Eligibility is available for members in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. "Metro is always seeking opportunities to better benefit our members," said Robert Cashman, Metro President, and CEO. "Partnering with Insuritas gives those looking to insure their homes, cars, or even themselves, a convenient and secure way to find the right coverage for the right price. We're excited to offer this service as another example of how Metro provides the tools needed to help members, on a personal or business level, achieve their short and long-term financial goals."

"We're delighted to partner with Metro Credit Union to provide a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency for the Credit Union and its members," said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. "Through our insurance agency as a service, the Credit Union can provide simple, seamless access for members' insurance needs, with a focus on delivering the right coverage at the right price and at the right time."

For more information about Metro Credit Union, please visit metrocu.org, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Metro Credit Union

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, with $2.4 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to close to 200,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol, and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Rockingham and Hillsborough counties in New Hampshire, as well as to employees of over 1,200 companies through its Metro@work program.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 14 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, Tewksbury, and coming soon to West Roxbury and Reading. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos ("Together We Advance") designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers. Metro was recently named among the most charitable companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. Learn more at MetroCU.org and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas' Embedded Agency as a Service' platform is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 11 million customers nationally, empowering financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.