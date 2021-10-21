Centraleyes To Participate in IBM Alpha Zone Accelerator Program

Risk Management Solution Chosen by IBM as One of the Most Promising Enterprise Software Solutions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centraleyes ( https://www.centraleyes.com/) , a risk and compliance management platform, has been chosen for IBM's Alpha Zone Accelerator Program as a promising startup in the insurtech and cyber space.



The result of a partnership between IBM and Israel-based pension fund Menora Mivtachim , Alpha Zone is a six month deep immersion program geared towards creating long-term partnerships between IBM, its global insurance business partners, and a select number of startups. With a focus on pre/post Seed & Round A funded companies, the program aims to highlight and develop innovative technologies in the insurance sector and provide startups with the exposure and guidance needed to grow.

Startups accepted into the program will receive an IBM workspace credit for up to $120,000 of IBM Cloud services per year, and support from some of the world's leading insurance companies. Each startup will further be given the chance to present a demo to angel investors, IBM executives, venture capitalists, media, and industry leaders. Alongside INTECH by Menora Mivtachim, the insurance companies currently participating include AXA Next, Allianz, State Farm, FM Global, Dai-Ichi Life, and Qualitas.

"Compliance and governance continue to be incredibly complex," says Yair Solow , CEO at Centraleyes. "Our risk management platform was developed to address that, by automating risk management. We not only help businesses protect critical assets, but also reduce cyber insurance premiums."

"We're honored to have received recognition from IBM for our work," he continues. "And we look forward to collaborating with IBM and its partners."

The initial selection process for the program evaluated hundreds of companies focused on insurance technology, financial technology, enterprise software, customer experience software, and digital health. Centraleyes is 1 of 30 startups chosen from among that group.

About Centraleyes

Centraleyes is an advanced cloud-based (GRC) integrated cyber risk management platform. Centraleyes gives organizations the unparalleled ability to automate and orchestrate their entire cyber risk and compliance processes in a single pane of glass. The platform addresses three primary use cases of internal risk and compliance, supply chain and vendor risk and executive reporting. Centraleyes provides an exceptional ability to quantify and mitigate cyber risks in a dynamic and effective way, utilizing smart surveys and questionnaires, live threat intelligence feeds and automated remediation planning. Organizations that deploy Centraleyes, save time and resources while increasing their cyber resilience. It is truly cyber risk management reimagined.