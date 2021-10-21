Submit Release
Farmers Market to Host Bluegrass Festival

South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 21, 2021

WEST COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Farmers Market and the legendary Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor have teamed up to create a family-friendly Bluegrass Festival at the market.

The inaugural festival will be held Saturday, October 30, from noon to 5 p.m. Featured performers are: Willie Wells & The Blue Ridge Mountain Grass; Savannah River Bluegrass; Pinehill Ramblers; and Blue Faith.

A bounce house will be on site for kids, as well as food trucks. Guests should bring chairs. No coolers are allowed. Admission is $10 for those 12 and older, and $5 for those under 12.

The South Carolina State Farmers Market is located at 3483 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.

For more information, contact Market Manager Brad Boozer at bboozer@scda.sc.gov or 803-737-4664, or Sonia Brazell at sbrazell@scda.sc.gov or 803-737-4614. Reach Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor at 803-796-6477 or billsmusicshop.com

###

