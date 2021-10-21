Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on JoAnn Martin’s Passing

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that former Ameritas CEO JoAnn Martin had passed away.

 

“JoAnn was a pillar of the Lincoln community and trailblazer in the insurance industry.  Her contributions to growing opportunities for Nebraskans have had a generational impact on the city.  Susanne and I are keeping the Martin family in our prayers as we remember her life and legacy.”

