Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on JoAnn Martin’s Passing

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that former Ameritas CEO JoAnn Martin had passed away.

“JoAnn was a pillar of the Lincoln community and trailblazer in the insurance industry. Her contributions to growing opportunities for Nebraskans have had a generational impact on the city. Susanne and I are keeping the Martin family in our prayers as we remember her life and legacy.”