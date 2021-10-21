Perimeter Security Market size worth $ 439,642 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 12.94% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The use of perimeter security systems is increasing across verticals such as military sites, critical infrastructure and other high-risk verticals to prevent and detect intrusions. Rising incidences of terrorism activities, theft, sabotage, and illegal immigration has led to significant increase in demand for advanced security systems globally.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Perimeter Security Market ” By Component (System and Service), By Vertical (Military, Transportation, Industrial, Commercial & Services, Government, and Building & Infrastructure), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the global Perimeter Security Market size was valued at USD 164,300 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 439,642 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.94% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Perimeter Security Market Overview

Electronic technology offers the best solution for perimeter security. The constant evolution in this sector has changed the meaning of perimeter security, which now also includes modern and extremely technological devices, strategies, and systems. The perimeter security technologies include video cameras, ground surveillance radars, portable perimeter protection systems, steerable secure wireless communication, thermal cameras, motion detection, microwave fences, compact and portable radars, access control systems, radio wave fences, and biometric scanning linked to tablet or smartphone technology.

Increasing concern of theft in banks, offices, and warehouses, is resulting in an increasing adoption for perimeter security in commercial buildings. Increasing concern for safety and security in banks, warehouses, and offices to secure property rights, sensitive business information, and money & personal belongings are likely to propel the demand for perimeter security services. Moreover, rising burglary in banks, as well as hacking and transfer of sensitive information from offices, thefts in warehouses during weekends, and odd hours demands for improving the security of these commercial buildings.

However, the integration of advanced perimeter security systems in existing IT systems by the system integrators and security technologists with minimal technical expertise and understanding could damage the existing IT system running on critical infrastructure. Lack of security skills and technical expertise hampers the ability of organizations to meet the rising need of advanced perimeter security systems. Additionally, the lack of qualified professions who can provide the required security training and consult is further impeding the growth of the perimeter security systems market.

Key Developments in Perimeter Security Market

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd introduced an updated version of WizSense, a series of AI products and end-to-end solutions based on deep learning to expand AI inclusivity in products.

The company announced the launch of HeatPro, a new thermal series of cameras to provide affordable all-weather deterrents and alerts particularly used in perimeter protection and fire prevention applications.

The major players in the market are Senstar Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Perimeter Security Market On the basis of Component, Vertical, and Geography.

Perimeter Security Market, By Components System Service







Perimeter Security Market, By Vertical Military Transportation Industrial Commercial & Services Government Building & Infrastructure







Perimeter Security Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



