Siding Market Size Volume, Share, Demand growth, Business Opportunity by 2027| Players Boral Limited, Etex Group, etc

Siding Market Size – USD 87.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization in developing countries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid urbanization, high durability of siding, increasing demand for modern décor, and lifestyle changes are significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global siding market is projected to reach USD 118.50 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving the market include shift in lifestyle of consumers and rising population worldwide.

The Siding market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry.

The global siding market is expected to remain in a highly competitive and fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, the market is likely to be driven by increasing population and increased purchasing power of people worldwide.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), emissions of human-based dioxin have declined by more than 90% since 1990. At the same time, the production of vinyl, especially vinyl siding, has risen significantly.

In Siding market segmentation by manufacturer, the report targets the following companies:

The Global Siding Market report is furnished with key market statistics organized in the form of charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representations.

Key players operating in the siding market include James Hardie Limited Plc, Westlake Chemical, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Boral Limited, Cornerstone Building Brands, Etex Group, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, and Docke Extrusion Co. Ltd, Kingspan Group

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Siding market. The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts.

Regional Analysis By Emergen Research:

North America is projected to dominate the global siding market during the forecast period. Various rules and regulations imposed by the statutory authorities, inclination toward modern décor, and availability of cost-effective materials are major factors driving the siding market in North America. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

The global Siding market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global siding market based on application, material type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Wood

Vinyl

Fiber Cement

Concrete

Bricks

Others

