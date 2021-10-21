Erebus Haunted Attraction Debuts More Electrifying Fright-fests

Attack on Area 51 at Pontiac, Michigan's Erebus Haunted Attraction. The #1 Haunted Attraction in the United States unveils new multi-sensory terror as aliens escape from Area 51 and aim for total destruction.

Meat Pies with a questionable mystery meat ingredient are being processed at The Chophouse featuring Miss Patty's Meat Pies at the #1 Haunted Attraction in the United States, Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac, Michigan. Do you dare?